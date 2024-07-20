Shiloh, the daughter of Hollywood's biggest celebrities and former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is moving forward with her plans to drop the Pitt surname from her legal name. The 18-year-old confirmed her decision to remove Brad's surname from her last name in a notice that was just published in the Los Angeles Times.

A person must have legal paperwork published in a newspaper for a month before a judge in California approves a petition to change one's name. The request will appear in the newspaper's legal notice section after it is published. She petitioned to change her last name in court documents filed in Los Angeles County Court over a month ago.

On May 30, Jolie-Pitt, who turned 18 on May 27, submitted paperwork to officially delete Pitt from her name, as per court records. Shiloh's reasons for deciding to change her name are still unknown. Shiloh has successfully kept a low profile throughout the years. However, she was recently seen with her mother on the red carpet at the Tony Awards in New York City.

Brad Pitt's reaction to her daughter dropping his last name

A source told PEOPLE that Pitt's aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. It is a reminder that he’s lost his children, which is of course not easy for Brad. The source added that Pitt loves his children and misses them. On July 29, there will be a hearing over Jolie-Pitt's proposed name change.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship and legal battle over the years

Hollywood's former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for a divorce in 2016. A judge reportedly ruled that they were legally single in 2019, but their divorce has not yet been formalized. Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, Pax, 20, and the twins, Knox and Vivienne, 16, are the six children that Jolie and Pitt shared.

A family-close source previously told PEOPLE that Pitt has virtually no contact with his adult children but still gets to see his younger ones. The stars have fought in court over the years on child custody as well as disputes about their joint business ventures and holdings, which include a winery in France.

