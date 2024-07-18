‘He Is Aware And Upset’: Everything We Know About Brad Pitt’s Reaction To His Daughter’s Name Change

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, once one of Hollywood's most glamorous couples, had different ideas about raising their six children. According to a source, these differences played a significant role in the end of their marriage.

Different parenting styles

Pitt, now 60, and Jolie, 49, had opposing parenting philosophies. A source said that Pitt believed in a structured environment that mirrored his own upbringing. He desired more rules and routines for their kids. Conversely, Jolie was more easygoing: she valued independence and from an early age encouraged the children to manage their schedules.

However, both parents wanted their children to experience life directly despite these disagreements. They believed that traditional learning institutions are not enough for them but instead expose them to wider prospects.

Ongoing care and contact

The couple has six children together - Maddox (22), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16). According to a source recently Brad has virtually no contact with his adult children though he sees the younger ones less often due mostly to his active duty as an actor who is currently shooting a racing movie F1 in Europe.

Jolie filed for divorce and sole physical custody of their children in 2016. The custody agreement allows Pitt visitation rights with the younger kids although they live with Jolie most of the time.

Shiloh’s name change

The pair’s daughter Shiloh requested court documents last week so as to remove “Pitt” from her surname after turning eighteen recently. This move really broke Pitt’s heart; according to someone close to him, “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name.” For him, it is difficult having constant reminders of how he has lost connection to his kids.

Nevertheless, another informant claimed that still deeply loves his brood. "This whole process has been very hard for the whole family." While Pitt supposedly finds happiness in Ines de Ramon as his girlfriend, he still suffers from separation from his kids. It has been a tough journey for both Pitt and Jolie as they navigate their separate roles as parents.

