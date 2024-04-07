'Extremely Grateful': Liam Hemsworth Thanks Fans For Watching Land Of Bad With 'Leg Day' Gym Selfie

Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth expressed gratitude to his beloved fans for watching Land Of Bad released in February. He took to Instagram to share his 'Leg Day' gym selfie to express gratitude to them. He will currently replace Henry Cavill who portrayed the lead role in The Witcher for the last three seasons.

Liam Hemsworth expresses gratitude to his fans

Liam Hemsworth recently thanked his fans for watching his new film Land Of Bad in a unique way. Via Instagram, the actor gave fans a sneak peek into his ‘leg day’ at the gym.

The Killerman actor who is preparing to star as buff monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia in season 4 of The Witcher — gave fans a glimpse into his workout with a black-and-white mirror selfie on Friday.

In the Instagram caption, Hemsworth revealed that the photo was taken on “#legday.” He was not afraid to use the mirror selfie to show off his well-toned physique.

According to People, the actor’s prominent biceps and shoulders were on full display in a tank top as he posed in front of weights and other workout equipment.

Followed by a monochrome shot, Hemsworth also shared a promotional photo from his latest project, Land of Bad, which also stars Russell Crowe, Milo Ventimiglia, and his brother, Luke Hemsworth.

In the caption, the actor expressed gratitude for those who have supported the action-thriller since it hit theaters on February 16 this year.

“A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad! The feedback has been awesome,” he wrote, adding that he is “extremely grateful for all the love and support!”

Following the film’s release, the star dedicated another post to the project, which follows a special forces unit that “is ambushed during a mission to retrieve an intelligence asset,” per IMDB.

Alongside a trailer of the film, Hemsworth wrote, “Proud of the work that everyone did on this project! Blood, sweat and tears!”

"If you’ve got time this weekend find a cinema nearby and treat yourself to a wild ride and a large bucket of popcorn,” he added.

Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Liam Hemsworth is currently working on his role as Geralt of Riva in The Witcher which previously starred Henry Cavill in the first three seasons. He is cast in the fourth season of the drama series.

Advertisement

According to Netflix, production on the series is set to start later this spring.

If everything goes well and filming starts in early 2024, we can expect to see Season 4 on our screens in 2025, per AWBI.

Moreover, when there was a casting shake-up, first announced back in 2022, Hemsworth released a statement on social media.

“As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” he wrote, adding, “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure.”

He also addressed his predecessor directly in the post, adding: “Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Henry Cavill also acknowledged the change on social media, writing, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.”

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” he continued.

Cavill wished good luck to Hemsworth by saying, “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Dating History: Exploring The Flowers Singer's Relationships; From Liam Hemsworth To Maxx Morando

ALSO READ: 'No Dedication at All': Henry Cavill Shares Glimpse of Playful Banter with the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Co-Star Alan Ritchson