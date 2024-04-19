Netflix's popular fantasy series The Witcher has exciting news for fans! The show announced that Season 5 will mark the end of the series, with Season 4 currently in production and set to air first. Also, Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill as the lead character, Geralt of Rivia, in Season 4.

The decision for Cavill to leave the show was announced in October 2022, after the third season aired in summer 2023. The new season will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's remaining Witcher novels, including Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.

Netflix reveals Liam Hemsworth as the new Witcher alongside cast members

Netflix released a video showing the Season 4 table read, featuring Hemsworth alongside cast members Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Geralt’s ward Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier the bard, Cassie Clare as the witch Philippa Eilhart and Mahesh Jadu as the mage Vilgefortz of Roggeveen. However, there's no release date yet for Season 4.

Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth express admiration for each other

Cavill bid farewell to his role as Geralt, expressing in a statement, "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him — enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Hemsworth acknowledged “As a ‘Witcher’ fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into ‘The Witcher’ world.”

Witcher seasons 1 to 3 are currently available to stream on Netflix.

