The Witcher Season 5: Will This Be The Final Season? The Officials Have Final Answer

The fourth season of Netflix’s fantasy drama series The Witcher has started production in the UK. That’s not it, there are two major updates regarding the show. Netflix has confirmed that it has been renewed for Season 5. However, the streaming giant has yet another update for the fans.

The fifth season of The Witcher is going to be its finale. “It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent,” wrote Netflix on X.

What Is Season 4 And Season 5 About?

Both the fourth and fifth seasons will be shot back to back and will “complete the adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books,” the streaming giant wrote. Both these seasons will cover Sapkowski’s three remaining books– Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.

Netflix also shared pictures from the reading of the fourth season which was attended by Anya Chalotra who plays the role of the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan who plays Geralt of Rivia’s ward Ciri, Joey Batey who plays Jaskier the bard, Cassie Clare who portrays witch Philippa Eilhart, and Mahesh Jadu who stars as the mage Vilgefortz of Roggeveen. It also had in attendance Liam Hemsworth who will take up the role of Geralt of Rivia for the first time in Season 4 which was previously portrayed by Henry Cavill. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Hemsworth is thrilled about this new adventure. “As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world,” Hemsworth said in a statement.

While announcing the updates, creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Netflix, “It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends.”

Cast Of The Witcher Season 4

Laurence Fishburne, best known for his works in The Matrix trilogy, The School for Good and Evil, will be playing the role of Regis, a world-wise barber-surgeon with a mysterious past. Other new joiners include Sharlto Copley in the role of the infamous bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, James Purefoy, as Skellen who is Emhyr’s court advisor and high-ranking spy, and Danny Woodburn as Zoltan, the fan-favorite dwarf from the books and games.

About The Witcher

Based on Sapkowski’s novels, The Witcher will immerse you in an eerie and captivating world. The show follows Geralt of Rivia, a mutant monster hunter navigating a morally gray universe, journeying “toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” as Netflix describes.

ALSO READ: The Witcher producers open up about Henry Cavill’s exit from the show; ‘He left with his head held high’