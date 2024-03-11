'Animation Isn’t Just For Children': Internet Reacts To Jimmy Kimmel's Animated Feature Joke At Oscars 2024

Fans are sick of hearing the same joke about animated films and have expressed their disappointment on social media. Jimmy Kimmel's opening zinger at the Oscars 2024, for the Best Animation category was met with anger and frustration from anime fans on the internet. The Boy and The Heron, which won an Oscar last night, is a story about grief and death, which isn't kid-friendly at all! Here's what the host said and the reaction that followed.

Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at animated films

At this year’s Oscars, Hayao Miyazaki bagged the Best Animated Feature award for the movie The Boy and The Heron. But before the host announced the category, he joked that the netizens did not receive well. Kimmel said, "Next is the Animated Feature categories, please raise your hand if you let your kid fill out this part of the ballot."

Anime fans get back at Kimmel for his joke

If you are an anime fan, join the rally as the internet calls out the host for his lame and insensitive joke. A user on X wrote, “Sigh*. Every year it's the same dumb crap. #Oscar.” Another user replied to the tweet and said, “Animation isn’t just for children.”

A user defended the winning anime movie and wrote, “AND THEN THE BOY AND THE HERON WON LIKE THAT ISN'T A KIDS MOVIE. It's appropriate for children but a lot of the themes are better understood by adults.”

Some netizens were seen defending the talk show host and blamed the Academy instead. One user wrote, “I’m not a big fan of Kimmel by any means, but I think that joke might have been calling out the Academy themselves rather than mocking the medium of animation.”

Hayao Miyazaki’s second Oscar win

The Japanese filmmaker and Studio Ghibli director won his second Oscar in the same category last night. He had previously won it for the movie Spirited Away and won for The Boy and The Heron this year.

The story is set during World War II and follows the life of a 12-year-old boy who is grieving the death of his mother. The boy, Mahito Maki, starts a new life, gets married, and works as a warplane factory owner.

While working, Maki encounters supernatural beings in a sealed tower, who become his companions in processing his grief. Despite being an animated film, it deals with sensitive issues beautifully in a true Ghibli movie fashion.

It’s high time the Oscars were sensitive to the genre, as it holds powerful messages, and came up with better jokes in the future!