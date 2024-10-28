Annie Potts Birthday Special Throwback: When Young Sheldon Star Revealed She Learned THIS Life Lesson From Child Costars

It appears that for Annie Potts, no matter what the age of a person, especially her co-actor, she is always open to learning something from them. As the actress celebrates her birthday, who can forget the life lesson she revealed learning from her young costars from Young Sheldon? Which was to be authentic.

Back in April, Annie Potts conversed with People magazine at PaleyFest 2024 and fondly recalled her time with her Young Sheldon co-stars Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord, and Montana Jordan during their days on set, just before the series finale was filmed.

The veteran actress shared her thoughts with the outlet, describing the natural and spontaneous moments she experienced with the younger actors. Potts reminisced about a specific instance during one of the early episodes, where she was sitting next to Raegan Revord at a diner table. As they were filming, Raegan, with her petite hand, began playing with the loose skin on the back of Potts' arm. To Potts, this was a sweet and genuine moment of connection. Raegan felt “safe enough” around her to be so unguarded, something Potts cherished deeply, calling it the "sweetest thing."

Potts also shared that when she recounted this story to another actor, they asked why she didn’t ask Raegan to stop. Potts responded, “I went, ‘Stop. That’s gold. I would never stop her.’” She explained that moments like these teach you how to simply be real.

Reflecting on the progression of time, Potts noted how small the child actors were when the show began. Praising their growth, she described them as having turned out “beautiful and so sweet,” adding that she felt as though she had a small hand in raising them. She spoke warmly of how, in the early days, they would sit in her lap, play with her fingers, kiss her, and tell her they loved her—all day long. Even as they grew older, though now too big for her lap, they continued to kiss her and express their love, which Potts jokingly remarked was “not a bad way of living.”

Her reflections capture the deep bond she formed with her younger co-stars, showcasing the close-knit, family-like atmosphere on set that contributed to the emotional heart of the show.

Many people know Potts from Young Sheldon, but the actress has an interesting decades-long career trajectory. She has been a part of multiple ventures including Ghostbusters, Designing Women, Pretty In Pink, Toy Story, and many more. Potts is truly a talented actress, who deserves all the praise and recognition for her work.

