Robinhood Box Office: Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer emerges one of the biggest disasters in North America; Deets Inside

Even for mid-range films, Telugu cinema has consistently had a significant presence in North America and frequently achieves spectacular box office results. Even smaller films like Court: State vs. A Nobody surpassed the desired $1 million mark, while big-budget blockbusters like Baahubali made over $20 million in the region. But Nithiin’s latest outing, Robinhood, has turned out to be a major disappointment, both critically and commercially, especially in the overseas arena.

Released on March 28 during the Ugadi-Eid weekend, Robinhood had all the ingredients of a festival winner: a bankable lead pair, Nithiin and Sreeleela, a slick action-comedy setup, and the promotional blitz to back it. What happens when a smart-talking con artist crosses paths with the country’s most corrupt drug lord? Venky Kudumula attempts to explore this in his latest directorial venture, bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The premise had the potential for a fun-filled entertainer, but the execution fell flat. What was meant to be a witty, humorous ride turns into a dull affair, thanks to weak writing and lacklustre performances that fail to leave

Despite the hype, Robinhood tanked in the Telugu states and became one of the biggest disasters in North America in recent memory. The collections were shockingly low, with estimates revealing a near 80% loss in this territory. Pass-based ticketing, underwhelming word-of-mouth, and disappointing performance even at major chains like Regal and AMC pushed it further down. Shockingly, the film underperformed even against the quirky indie hit MAD Square, which grossed $2 million on the same weekend.

To make things worse, the upcoming Friday release Jack, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, is already showing strong signs with over $1 million in advance bookings, thus adding more pressure to the already dimmed post-release buzz of Robinhood. At a time when routine stories packed with energetic content are working at the Box Office along with content-driven movies, it's shocking to see Robinhood's result going south.

All eyes are now on Nithiin’s next, ‘Thammudu’, directed by Venu Sriram. The emotional drama explores the heartfelt bond between a brother and sister, with Nithiin playing a protective sibling. The first-look poster, featuring him seated on a bus holding a sword, has already won fan approval. After Robinhood, it's clear that only solid content can redeem the star’s box office form. Can Nithiin bounce back from the Robinhood blow? Only ‘Thammudu’ will tell.



