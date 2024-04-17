'She Sang Off-Key': Young Sheldon Star Annie Potts Recalls Duet With Reba McEntire And Reveals Her Favorite Episode

Annie Potts recently remembered sharing the screen with Reba McEntire during an episode of Young Sheldon, and she admitted that one of her favorite memories from that time was hearing the Grammy-winning songstress sing perfectly off-key.

Potts reminisced about her time with McEntire while visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, April 16. The singer starred in the Season 4 installment titled A Pager, a Club and a Cranky Bag of Wrinkles, and she had a scene with Annie’s MeeMaw where the two perform a hilariously awful karaoke duet of Islands In The Stream.

Annie Potts recalled her duet with Reba McEntire

In an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, actress Jennifer Potts discussed a season 4 episode where MeeMaw (Potts) and June Ballard (McEntire) struggle with a tune while singing Patsy Cline's Crazy. They then showcased their off-key vocal style by singing Islands in the Stream during karaoke.

"The funny thing is they [the show's writers] wrote [Reba's] part so that… the idea was that she couldn't sing," Potts shared.

“She sang off-key, which, if you’re a really good singer, it is very is difficult. Off-key," she continued, adding, "But she just like — I don’t know — went up or down a fifth and stayed there. And it was an astonishing thing. A measure of just how good she is, of course."

Potts further added that the country music superstar was "funny and delightful, sweet and beautiful. All of that.”

On April 14, in an interview with PEOPLE at PaleyFest 2024, Potts looked back at filming the hit CBS comedy, which will come to a close on May 16 after seven seasons.

Another favorite episode of Potts remains her first appearance on Young Sheldon in the season 1 episode, titled Poker, Face and Eggs. In the episode, MeeMaw babysits the kids after George Sr. has a heart attack. When the fiery matriarch goes to the refrigerator for a drink, she pulls out a bottle of rosé and quips, “What kind of Texan drinks pink wine?"

“It [the moment] always just tickled me, and I thought that was so defining of her,” Potts explained.

As Young Sheldon wraps filming on the series finale this week, many cast members are thinking about what little token they might take home from the set to remind them of their time on the show.

While Raegan Revord wants to take home a tapestry behind her character Missy Cooper’s bed, she would also love to snag a few miniature spoons, which she collects. Barber, meanwhile, has his eye on an acrylic photo cube in George and Mary’s bedroom.

Potts’ planned souvenirs from Young Sheldon aren't material objects, but they're no less poignant. "It's just incredible that I was walking around the set the other day thinking, oh, that, and then I thought, no, it's the memories. It's not an object,” Potts admitted, adding, “It's the feelings that are treasures."

A brief on Annie Potts' career

Anne Hampton Potts is an American actress. Potts was born in Nashville, Tennessee, the third child of Dorothy Harris and Powell Grisette Potts. She has two older sisters. They grew up in Franklin, Kentucky, where she graduated from Franklin-Simpson High School in 1970.

She was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Corvette Summer (1978) and won a Genie Award for Heartaches (1981), before appearing in Ghostbusters (1984), Pretty in Pink (1986), Jumpin' Jack Flash (1986), Who's Harry Crumb? (1989), Ghostbusters II (1989), Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024). She voiced Bo Peep in the first, second, and fourth films of the Toy Story franchise (1995, 1999, and 2019) and in various Disney video games.

Potts made her debut on the big screen in 1978 in the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer comedy film Corvette Summer, with Mark Hamill. She was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 1979 for her role in the film.

In 1982, she won the Genie Award for Best Performance by a Foreign Actress for her role in the film Heartaches, about a young woman married to a stock car racer and carrying his friend's child. In 1980, she played Edith Bedelmeyer, a woman who shared an attic apartment with three other women on the short-lived comedy series, Goodtime Girls.

On television, Potts played Mary Jo Jackson Shively on the CBS sitcom Designing Women (1986–1993). She was nominated for a 1994 Primetime Emmy Award for playing Dana Palladino on the CBS sitcom Love & War (1993–1995), she played teacher Louanne Johnson on ABC drama Dangerous Minds for one season 1996–1997 and was nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards in 1998 and 1999 for playing Mary-Elizabeth 'M.E' Sims in the Lifetime drama series Any Day Now (1998–2002). Her other television credits include GCB (2012), The Fosters (2013–2018), and Young Sheldon (2017–present).

