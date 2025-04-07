THROWBACK: When Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap was advised cancer diagnosis should remain ‘within the confines of family circle’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap’s breast cancer has relapsed after seven years. The author and filmmaker made a special post on World Health Day filled with positivity and high spirits to share the health update. While Tahira has always been open about her health scares, in an earlier interview, she had revealed being suggested to keep her diagnosis private and not share it with anyone beyond the private circle of the family.

While speaking with IANS back in 2019, Tahira Kashyap got candid about the toughest phase of her life.

Talking about her struggle and experiences, she recalled, “No one in my immediate environment judged me. Of course, I was also asked by a couple of my close relatives... they said that the news should remain within the confines of a family circle. I thought that maybe that's the right protocol."

She revealed that her doctors would tell her about so many cases where women would refuse to get themselves examined. She noted that their resistance cropped in from the humiliation that was associated with it while many would end up feeling guilty about it.

The Sharmajee Ki Beti director admitted that the suggestion had left her shocked. However, she continued to hold a belief in raising awareness amongst people about early breast cancer detection and self-love.

“If you are suffering from cancer, do not let it define you. You are bigger than the disease. Be the stronger person that you always have been. I wanted to remove the stigma and taboo associated with cancer. No matter what life throws at you, take it in your stride and have immense love for yourself because it is you who are putting up the fight and you are no less than a warrior," she had said.

Sharing the news of her cancer relapse, a long part of her caption read, "#regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo. Ironically or not, today is #WorldHealthDay. Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves. #gratitude through and through (folded hands emoji)."

