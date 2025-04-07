Shreya Ghoshal FINALLY gets back her X account; warns fans of AI-generated pictures and fraudulent links

Earlier this year, Shreya Ghoshal revealed via Instagram that her X account had been compromised and shared that she was working to recover it. After several months of effort, the singer has finally regained access to her account and penned a heartfelt message for her followers. Along with the update, she urged fans to be cautious and avoid clicking on deceptive links that falsely claim to offer news or updates about her.

Advertisement

Shreya Ghoshal shared a video on X and wrote, "I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often.. Yes my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the team after lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here."

See post here:

In her post, Shreya expressed concern over misleading advertisements circulating online, stating that several of them featured bizarre headlines and AI-generated images related to her.

She clarified that these were clickbait links leading to spam or potentially fraudulent websites. The singer urged her followers to continue reporting such ads, admitting that she had no control over removing them despite her efforts.

She also pointed out that the issue stemmed from X's ad policies, which currently permit such content, and hoped the platform would address the matter soon.

Advertisement

Earlier, on March 1, Shreya informed fans on Instagram that she was struggling to get access to her X account.

In an Instagram post, Ghoshal wrote, "Hello fans and friends. My Twitter/X account has been hacked since February 13th. I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team, but there has been no response beyond a few auto-generated replies. I am unable to even delete my account since I can't log in anymore."

Shreya recently sang Naa Naa Hyraanaa from Game Changer, Hilesso Hilessa from Thandel, Nafarmaniyan from Pintu Ki Pappi and Baby Chiki Chiki from Kadhalikka Neramillai.

ALSO READ: When Aamir Khan admitted to getting impatient with 9-year-old Darsheel Safary on Taare Zameen Par set: ‘Mujhe yaad dilana…’