Gwendoline Christie Birthday Special Throwback: When Actress Said Wednesday Role Was The 'First Time' She Felt Beautiful Onscreen

Gwendoline Christie has had an amazing career trajectory. With her acting brilliance, which she showcased in Game of Thrones, it didn’t take long for people to notice her talent. Along with that, she is also appreciated for her honesty offscreen, including the time she revealed feeling beautiful onscreen for the first time.

During a candid interview with Entertainment Weekly, Christie said that the Wednesday series’s director, Tim Burton asked her to help shape her character's personality. The actress recalled him telling her that she could do whatever she wanted with the character, encouraging her to be free in her creative process, and that they would continue discussing it as they went along.

She referred to it as an incredible opportunity from a legendary filmmaker. Christie expressed how she felt portraying Principal Weems, sharing, "It is the first time I've ever felt beautiful on screen."

The actress went on to say, " I cannot express my extreme gratitude more heartily" toward Tim Burton, Colleen Atwood (the costume designer), and their makeup and hair team. Christie praised Atwood, saying she had done something akin to “witchcraft in terms of transformation.” The star was honored to have worked with both the show’s director and the renowned costume designer.

In Wednesday season 1, Principal Weems is portrayed as a strong and protective figure with strict rules in place. Additionally, she possesses the ability to shapeshift, allowing her to take on the form of any individual or entity.

While discussing her role, The Sandman star shared that inspiration for her character came from the idea of being an “outcast,” someone who was always in the shadow of Morticia Addams.

Christie further explained what kept coming to her was the concept of a Hitchcock-inspired “heroine, a screen siren, might lead this young woman to look toward the mystic portal of cinema as an incarnation of her fantasies.” Coincidentally, Burton and Atwood had arrived at the same vision for the character.

The excitement for the show has surged once more with the announcement of its eagerly awaited second season. Fans can look forward to the release of Wednesday's second installment on Netflix in 2025.

