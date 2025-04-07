One Piece Episode 1124 Recap: Did Luffy Escape Egghead? Everything You Missed This Week

After making a return to the screens after six months of hiatus, the anime is making waves across the internet. Episode 1124 of One Piece picks up right after the action-packed return to Egghead Island. While Episode 1123 brought high stakes for the Straw Hats, the follow-up focuses more on building tension for what’s ahead.

Advertisement

Titled 'Completely Surrounded! The Operation to Escape Egghead,' this episode sets the stage for a major conflict between the Straw Hat Pirates and the World Government. Though Luffy and his crew get plenty of screen time as they prepare for battle, it’s actually Admiral Kizaru and Sentomaru who steal the spotlight.

The episode’s most surprising and emotional moments come from their unexpected faceoff. Once close allies, Kizaru now finds himself on the opposite side, ordered to push through Sentomaru to reach the top of Egghead Island. But in a rare moment of personal integrity, Kizaru insists on confronting Sentomaru head-on rather than avoiding him.

This small decision reveals something deeper about Kizaru’s complex view of justice. Known for his 'Unclear Justice,' Kizaru usually follows orders without question. Yet here, he chooses to honor his past connection with Sentomaru, hinting that even he has lines he won’t cross blindly.

Advertisement

While the big battle hasn’t fully started yet, the intensity of this early confrontation makes it clear that the best is still to come. Meanwhile, the rest of the Straw Hats are shown coordinating their escape plan while dealing with growing threats from the Five Elders and the Navy fleet. Though these scenes move slower than last week’s episode, they help to raise the stakes even more.

The episode closes on a cliffhanger, leaving fans eager to see how the Egghead Island arc will continue to unfold. With top-tier visuals, emotional depth, and tension mounting across the board, Episode 1124 may not be the flashiest, but it’s a powerful setup for the chaos about to hit.

One Piece Episode 1124 is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

ALSO READ: Solo Leveling Season 2: Where to Start Reading The Manga After Finale?