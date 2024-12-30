Anthony Hopkins Celebrates 49 Years of Sobriety Ahead of 87th Birthday: 'Life Is In Session'

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of alcohol addiction

Anthony Hopkins is 49 years sober and counting, and the actor is proud of the achievement. Just two days before celebrating his 87th birthday, the Oscar-winning actor posted a video on his Instagram to walk his followers through his sobriety journey and encourage people struggling with alcohol to seek help, as he did many years ago.

“Forty-nine years ago today, I stopped,” the star said in the clip as he mimed a drinking gesture. “And I was having such fun.” He explained that one day, he realized he was in great trouble because he couldn’t remember anything and caught himself driving a car while drunk.

“On that fatal day, I realized I needed help. So I got it,” he continued. “I phoned up a group of people like me — alcoholics. And that was it, sober. I’ve had more fun these 49 years than ever.”

Using his social media platform to inspire those dealing with alcoholism, Hopkins reminded them that they are not alone.

For his fans who have a problem with alcohol despite how jolly it makes them, the actor reassured them that it’s not a lost cause, as there is plenty of help available. Realizing that he wasn’t unique and that thousands of people around him were battling the same vice led Hopkins to begin his sobriety journey, he said.

Quipping that though sobriety is a bland word, Hopkins assured his fans that he’s had a wonderful life, is still employed, and continues to receive ample job offers.

Hopkins turns 87 on December 31, a day often associated with excessive drinking. So maybe his message on alcoholism and sobriety came at the perfect time, and who knows, maybe it can help people ring in 2025 with a Dry January.

The actor's video — which he captioned “One day at a time. 49 years. Life is in session” — has already received more than 250,000 likes.

Just days earlier, Hopkins spread Christmas cheer with another Instagram video. This one featured him playing the piano, and he jested in the caption that he is available for weddings, birthdays, or any other special occasion bookings, for free and for fun.

