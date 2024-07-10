What Is Anthony Hopkins' Net Worth? Exploring the Hannibal Actor’s Wealth and Career Highlights

He is not just an actor but a legendary star who has given us great characters in some of the most fabulous movies. From The Silence of the Lambs to Thor, he has managed to portray the most amazing roles. This surely makes you think: what is Anthony Hopkins's net worth?

As we further discuss his wealth, we will also learn a lot about the transitions he had in his life and career. The Hannibal actor has won many accolades over the period of his filmography, which puts him at the top of the Hollywood industry.

Without further delay, let’s learn about Anthony Hopkins’s net worth.

What is Anthony Hopkins' net worth?

The star happens to be a Welsh actor. Not only that but he is also a composer. If you have been seeking an answer to what is Anthony Hopkins’ net worth here are the details.

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Anthony Hopkins’s net worth is $160 million.

Before his grand presence in movies, Anthony Hopkins started with stage plays. Over time, he began winning many awards. Since we are already talking about numbers here, you might also be wondering what is Anthony Hopkins’ age. The Hannibal actor is 86 years old.

Talking about his most famous roles, Hopkins has given the audience remarkable portrayals in The Silence of the Lambs, The Remains of the Day, and more.

Early life of Anthony Hopkins

Born in the Margam district of Port Talbot, Wales, the actor is the child of Annie Muriel and baker Richard Arthur Hopkins. He was born on December 31, 1937.

According to sources, the actor was an inattentive student throughout his schooling years. However, Hopkins was inclined towards art subjects and was interested in painting and drawing.

He developed an interest in acting after meeting Richard Burton at the age of 15. Inspired by Burton's career, he later signed up for the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

The One Life actor graduated from the stated college in 1957. And that’s when Anthony Hopkins’s net worth journey began.

Acting career of Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins made his film debut in 1968 through a drama called The Lion in Winter. He then went on to win an Emmy award for his role in the TV movie The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case, where he played the character of accused kidnapper Bruno Hauptmann.

He also played the character of Adolf Hitler in The Bunker. However, he later landed the biggest role of his life, which earned him an Oscar: Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

This portrayal significantly contributed to Anthony Hopkins's net worth, which he has revisited over and over. In the industry, Anthony Hopkins is widely appreciated for his ability to learn dialogues easily. Not only that, but the Meet Joe Black actor also has a talent for speaking in different accents and a variety of dialects.

Talking about his salary, when he was at the top of the industry during the late 1990s to early 2000s, the star earned $15 million to play the role of Hannibal Lecter in the 2001 sequel, simply called Hannibal. He then earned $20 million for the movie Red Dragon in 2002.

His other significant earnings include $5 million for the movie Mission: Impossible II and $15 million for the remake of The Wolfman.

Other work of Anthony Hopkins

It isn't just acting that the star excels at. Anthony Hopkins also has a great interest in music. He released a single, Distant Star, in 1986, and 20 years later, his composition The Masque of Time was played by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

He also released an album in 2012 that featured a number of his original compositions. Throughout his career, the actor has also ventured into direction, making his debut with Dylan Thomas: Returning Journey.

Philanthropy

While we have already answered how much Anthony Hopkins is worth, let's now discuss his work in philanthropy. The actor has always supported a lot of charities and causes since he became a big star in Hollywood.

He has been named the president of the National Trust’s Snowdonia Appeal, as Hopkins helped raise funds to preserve Snowdonia National Park in Wales.

He was also the patron of the YMCA during his younger days and supported the organization financially. Hopkins then went on to serve the environmental activist group Greenpeace, both as a member and by narrating their TV advertisements.

Personal life of Anthony Hopkins

The actor got married three times. His first wife was actress Petronella Barker, with whom he was married from 1966 to 1972. He then got married to Jennifer Lynton from 1973 to 2002. And now, if you ask, "Is Anthony Hopkins married currently?" Yes, he is. The One Life actor has been married to Stella Arroyave since 2003.

He has a daughter, Abigail Hopkins, with Barker, who is also an actor and singer. Anthony Hopkins was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to the arts, following his role as Hannibal Lecter.

Real estate of Anthony Hopkins

The actor’s primary residence happens to be in the Pacific Palisades, worth $7 million. In 2019, Anthony Hopkins acquired the neighboring properties in Los Angeles by spending $13 million.

He also has two more properties in the Palisades along with a mansion in Malibu. As per the website Celebrity Net Worth the actor owns properties worth $30 million.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

