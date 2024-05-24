Anthony Michael Hall Confirms That Reacher Season 3 Finding Its Paulie; Latest Cast Deets

Jack Reacher is set to return with his cop-busting escapades in Reacher Season 3. Adapted from author Lee Child’s Jack Reacher book series, the third season will introduce a major book character who will literally overshadow Alan Ritchson in the TV series. Season 3 will be based on Child’s book, Persuader, and thus, the casting of Paulie, a hefty and gigantic character who by description towers over Reacher, was significant.

Therefore, as soon as production for the latest season kicked off, the creators had to keep an eye out for a sturdy actor who would fit the book’s description. Stumbling upon one of the best in the game, Anthony Michael Hall confirmed that Reacher Season 3 has cast a notable bodybuilder-turned-actor, dubbed The Dutch Giant as Paulie.

Who is cast as Paulie in Reacher Season 3?

Season 3 was tasked with the challenge of finding an actor taller than Alan Ritchson, who is already 6’3. Anthony Michael Hall, 56, who also joins the cast in the new season, confirmed while promoting his upcoming film, Trigger Warning, that Black Widow co-star, Olivier Richters will play Paulie in Season 3. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Hall compared Olivier Richter’s Paulie to Richard Kiel’s character in the 1977 James Bond classic, The Spy Who Loved Me. Kiel played the villainous Jaws and was the most buffed-up character in the film. “He was a literal giant, like seven foot two. … That character (Paulie) does live in the show, and they have an epic battle. I don't want to give it away, but yeah, they definitely meet as they do in the book. …” the Sixteen Candles star teased in an interview with CinemaBlend.

Advertisement

Season 3’s plot beholds a mighty brawl between Ritchson’s Reacher and Richters’ Paulie, as the latter plays the demented bodyguard for Anthony Michael Hall’s Zachary Beck. “You know, Reacher and Paulie colliding – there's something Marvel about that, right? They're like two superhero-sized guys, so it's kind of cool,” Hall added of the Dutch bodybuilder.

Additionally, Olivier Richters has a stellar roster of action flicks under his belt, the likes of 2023’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, 2021’s The King’s Man, and 2020’s Knuckledust. He will also feature in the upcoming film, Borderlands starring Cate Blanchett.

Other returning Reacher cast members are Alan Ritchson as Reacher, Maria Stern as Frances Neagley, Soniya Cassidy as Agent Susan Duffy, Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck, and others.

Paulie’s plot in the new season

Season 3 greatly centers on Ritcher’s character, Paulie. Reacher sneaks into the abode of Zachary Beck, owner of an oriental rug import company, Bizare Bazarr, that is suspected of drug smuggling, set in the coastal regions of Maine.

Hence, the DEA and veteran Reacher embark on a mission to bring down Beck, who is also a boy’s father and depends heavily on the safekeeping of his family through his bodyguards. Cue Paulie, the insane bodybuilder who will face off against Reacher in Season 3.

By Child's book Persuader’s description, Paulie is 6’5 tall. He is six inches taller and ten inches wider on the shoulders than Jack Reacher and outweighs him by two hundred pounds.

Since Ritchson himself is 6’3, only a seven-foot actor could best him height-wise, aligning with the book’s storyline.

An official release date is not confirmed yet but production for Season 3 is reportedly on and the hit action series can be expected to premiere on Prime Video in late 2024.

ALSO READ: Heads Turn as New Reacher Season 3 Set Photos Show Alan Ritchson Back in Action to Lead Crime Series; Deets Inside