Brats' Documentary Trailer: Andrew McCarthy Brings Brat Pack In Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez Starrer; Watch Trailer

The Brat Pack has returned. And there is a new documentary, titled Brats, which captures the reunion of these iconic '80s stars. Directed by Andrew McCarthy and featuring Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, and more, Brats starts streaming on June 13th.

Who are the Hollywood Brat Pack? Taking a look back at 80s Hollywood history

Andrew McCarthy, a Brat Pack member and the director behind this movie, takes us through the group’s journey, which started with a New York magazine cover in 1985 that coined the now-famous term in the trailer. The magazine published the 'Hollywood Brat Pack', which included a bunch of coming-of-age movie stars. Recalling his reaction to the cover, McCarthy recollects having thoughts like ‘“Oh f***”’ and he thinks out loud about how this label defined their careers in the trailer.

These include Demi Moore, Anthony Michael Hall, Timothy Hutton, Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy Judd Nelson, and Emilio Estevez; members of a company of performers who featured in various ’80s cult classics such as Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo’s Fire, and The Breakfast Club.

Hulu's Brats documentary to start streaming on June 13, 2024; Trailer's out now

In the trailer, former co-stars are contacted by McCarthy. Estevez agrees to participate but admits not wanting to be associated with Brat Pack for years by telling McCarthy, "It was time that we clear the air on a couple of things." They confess to having hated the Brat Pack label for decades.



Rob Lowe looks deep into how much impact this had on their lives, but besides that, he shows business as it exists today. In addition to calling this association a disaster, he further acknowledges long-standing bitterness from them all. Neither does Demi Moore feel any better about it as the famous friends sit and analyze their Brat Pack fame.

Director McCarthy said, "I went to each of them and said, ‘Hey, will you talk to me about this? Because we were members of a club that we didn’t ask to join that no one else was. We’re the only ones that know what it was like.’" Brats premieres on June 13th on Hulu.

