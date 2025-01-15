Are Adam Sandler And Cole Sprouse Reprising Their Roles For Big Daddy 2? Learn Here

Fans are expecting a sequel to Big Daddy, looking ahead to a comedy-filled adventure of Adam Sandler and Cole Sprouse.

Is Big Daddy 2 coming out?
The hopeful fan base is excited to see Adam Sandler and Cole Sprouse in a sequel to Big Daddy. This comes following a viral poster where both actors could be seen posing together. 

As per reports, a new image is making waves on social media, teasing a sequel to the 1999 comedy movie. However, this happens to be a fan-made poster in which the Grown Ups 2 actor and Sprouse, who is now an adult, are noticed to be standing together while also having a sunset-lit New York City skyline in the background. 

While all things look pretty exciting, it is crucial to know that the image available online is simply a hoax. According to HollywoodLife, the poster is a fake one and was shared by a Facebook page that is widely known to promote false movie posters and possible scenarios.

As of now, there is no official announcement about the outing. 

The image, however, also carries a text on the poster that speaks about a possible storyline in which Cole Sprouse’s character, Julian McGrath, has now become a father. He is navigating through a new life after a tragedy, while Adam Sandler’s character Sonny Kaufax steps in as a father figure helping McGrath. 

"Who needs parenting books when you've got Grandpa Sonny and his terrible advice?" a text reads on the poster. 

While it might make you feel down, knowing that Big Daddy 2 is not coming soon as of now, Adam Sandler will be seen in another classic comedy sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, which is slated for a November 2025 release.

