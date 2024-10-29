Who Are Adam Sandler’s Parents? All You Need To Know About Judy And Stanley Sandler

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

There is much to discuss about the Grown Ups actor Adam Sandler, including the significant role his parents played in his life and upbringing. Judy and Stanley Sandler were always supportive of their son’s career.

Raised alongside three older siblings, the actor from The Waterboy has previously stated that his mother, Judy Sandler, happens to be his biggest fan. The family lived in New Hampshire, where they raised all of their children.

Judy Sandler worked as a nursery school teacher, while Adam’s father, Stanley Sandler, was an electrical contractor.

Adam Sandler has previously recalled that his father was a major inspiration for his character Stanley Sugerman, a basketball recruiter who Adam portrayed in the 2022 film Hustle.

Without further delay, let’s get to know the two great individuals who are Adam Sandler’s parents.

Adam Sandler’s parents raised the actor in New Hampshire

Adam Sandler happens to be the youngest in the family, born on September 9, 1966, in Brooklyn, New York. The parents of Adam Sandler moved the actor and his siblings to Manchester, New Hampshire when he was six.

Talking about Adam Sandler’s siblings, it was Scott Sandler who pushed the actor to try his luck in the field of comedy.

Back in the year 1994 in a discussion with the Interview magazine, the 50 First Dates actor stated, “If he hadn’t said to do it, I wouldn’t have thought it was a normal thing to do. I would have said, ‘Mom and Dad are going to get mad at me,’ ”

Talking to The Washington Post, Adam Sandler recalled his childhood as being happy and having supportive parents.

It was when Adam was 12 that his father bought him an electric guitar, the same guitar that the actor still plays on stage.

Adam Sandler’s parent supported his Hollywood career

Soon, when Adam had the idea of pursuing a career in comedy, his parents, Judy Sandler and Stanley, gave him the freedom and showed strong support. To be precise, according to PEOPLE, it was the love of Adam Sandler's parents for comedy that pushed the actor even more when he was young.

Talking to the New York Times, while visiting the Hillcrest Country Club, the actor from Happy Gilmore pointed towards a photo of the Marx Brothers and stated, "My father would wake me up, and I'd get to watch, you know, Duck Soup or A Night at the Opera."

The actor liked all the comedians his mother, Judy Sandler, and father, Stanley, liked during his childhood days.

Stanley Sandler died in 2003

It was in 2003 that Stanley Sandler passed away following a battle with lung cancer. The father was 68 at the time.

Opening up on 60 Minutes back in 2019 the Just Go With It actor gave a tour of his childhood home while calling Stanley a big man with a big personality. Adam Sandler had even called his father the hero of his life.

Adam Sandler’s parents made cameos in his movies

Adam Sandler's films are a wonderful way for families to enjoy time together, and his parents have made special appearances in some of his projects. In 2002, both Stanley and Judy Sandler provided their voices for characters in Eight Crazy Nights.

Additionally, Judy Sandler contributed her voice to the 2012 film Hotel Transylvania and also made cameo appearances in I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007), Blended (2014), and Sandy Wexler (2017).

Stanley partially inspired Adam's character in Hustle

For the 2022 Netflix film titled Hustle, Adam Sandler played Stanley Sugerman, who happens to be a Philadelphia 76ers basketball scout. The character was named after the actor’s late father.

Talking to ET Canada, Adam stated, “I was just basically doing my dad when he used to coach my teams growing up, his kind of demeanor.”

Reflecting on his memories with his father, the actor shared that Stanley was always there to encourage him, even knowing when his son might reach his breaking point. In those moments, Stanley would step in to support Adam and help him regain his composure.

Judy Sandler has been Adam’s red carpet date

During the special screening at the Philadelphia Film Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, of Hustle, Adam Sandler had brought his mother, Judy to the red carpet.

A week later when the movie premiered in Los Angeles, the actor was then accompanied by his wife.

Stanley Sandler talked Adam out of joining the military

Before achieving stardom, the You Don't Mess with the Zohan actor shared with Jimmy Fallon that he had considered a career in the military.

However, during a family dinner speech, when he was young, his father straight up said that Adam would not join the military because he “was a p****.”

The actor further mentioned, “It made sense. 'Cause literally I would try to do one chin-up back there and my father would be like, ‘That’s going to join the military? Okay … ’ ”

