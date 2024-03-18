Are Cardi B And GloRilla Cousins? Find Out As Rapper Addresses Claims Of Them Being Related

Popular American rapper Cardi B recently addressed rumours suggesting a familial connection with GloRilla, shedding light on whether they are indeed cousins, Deets Inside.

By Shivangi Prajapati
Published on Mar 18, 2024  |  09:05 AM IST |  410
Cardi B Addresses GloRilla Cousin Rumors (PC: YouTube)
Cardi B (PC: YouTube)

The much-appreciated rapper Cardi B confirms familial ties with GloRilla, supporting claims of their cousinhood during an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Friday.

At first, Cardi B was cautious about revealing the connection between her Bronx roots and GloRilla's Tennessee origins. However, she later explained that they are related through her grandfather, shedding light on their familial ties concerning their collaboration on Tomorrow 2. 

"That's my cousin," Cardi responded to Big Boy's scepticism. "Not many know this. My grandfather, who used to be involved in some things, lived in Tennessee."

"He never informed my grandma about his business there. He had a child, who is GloRilla's father. That's what makes us family."


Cardi B discovers a family tie with GloRilla

Upon meeting the Memphis rapper GloRilla, Cardi B sensed a deeper connection, prompting them to delve into their family history and uncover their shared lineage.

"I asked her, Do you feel like we're similar? You understand my jokes and everything,'" Cardi explained. "She agreed, saying, Yeah,

 there's something funny, something really strange. So we began to inquire further."

The family connection dates back to an October 2022 interview, during which GloRilla stated on The Neighborhood that she was Cardi's cousin. However, Big Boy initially doubted this claim.

ALSO READ: Cardi B accepts spending New Year's eve with Offset after being captured; yet emphasizes 'we’re not together'

GloRilla reveals family ties with Cardi B and Lil Uzi Vert in the rap scene

The Grammy award winner Cardi B isn't the sole family member in GloRilla's rap circle. The 24-year-old recently disclosed her relation to Lil Uzi Vert, confirming him as her cousin during a February interview with Fannita Leggett on the Past Your Bedtime podcast.

Glo explained why she and Uzi have yet to release music together, " We're actually working on it. We'll make it happen. We haven't started a song yet, but we'll get it together.”

Cardi B joined Big Glo's Tomorrow for the remix Tomorrow 2 in September 2022, reaching No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

