Cardi B accepts spending New Year's eve with Offset after being captured; yet emphasizes 'we’re not together'

Cardi B and Offset kicked off the new year together amid ongoing relationship hurdles, clarifying their status after a Miami club celebration captured by fans.

By Nidhi Joshi
Published on Jan 03, 2024   |  11:45 AM IST  |  739
Instagram
Cardi B and Offset (Instagram)

Cardi B and Offset welcomed the new year together amidst their ongoing relationship challenges. Addressing the situation after fans captured them celebrating in a Miami club, Cardi B clarified their relationship status, previously confirmed as a split in December.

Related Story

entertainment

Cardi B's most iconic pop-culture moments featuring her catchphrase, Instagram lives, and more in 2023

Cardi B got candid about spending New Year's eve with Offset

In a live stream on X (formerly Twitter), the rapper acknowledged spending the holiday with Offset but emphasized that reconciliation hinges on addressing both individual and couple issues. Cardi B started by referencing a viral clip of her with the Migos member and confirmed their time together.

She explained, “I want to be clear to you guys because you guys are making your assumptions and I just wanted you to hear it from the horse’s mouth. Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I got dicked down yesterday? Absolutely, baby.”

While Cardi B affirmed they had a fun night, she clarified that “I feel at the point of where we at in our relationship — we’ve been together for seven years, we’ve been married for seven years — I don’t consider that we’re back together,” the rapper admitted. “The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f---ing the night long. We need to work on our s---, we need to work on our communication, there’s things that he needs to work on, there’s things that I need to work on.”

Advertisement

Cardi B acknowledged their mutual love but stressed the importance of resolving underlying issues. She admitted to ongoing communication with Offset but revealed they aren't currently living together, testing the waters to evaluate their relationship. She said, “That’s why I’m saying that we’re not together until we work out our issues, if it goes well, then we will be back together. If it doesn’t go well, then it doesn’t go well, but I always want to keep the healthy relationship.”

The rapper emphasized that their status remains uncertain until they work through their problems. The outcome of therapy will determine whether they reconcile or continue separately. Cardi B expressed a commitment to maintaining a healthy relationship.

Inside Cardi B and Offset's relationship

This New Year's Eve reunion follows previous sightings of Cardi B and Offset together in New York City, signaling a pattern of connecting despite their separation. The news of their split initially surfaced when Cardi B shared the revelation during an Instagram Live session in early December, expressing excitement about a new beginning.

An insider revealed that their relationship has been tumultuous, marked by breakups and reconciliations not entirely visible to the public. Despite the challenges, the source noted that they've also shared significant positive moments in their relationship.

ALSO READ: 'Your reckless words put my family in danger': Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers over his Epstein list allegations

Advertisement

FAQs

Do Cardi B and Offset have a good relationship?
No, Cardi B and Offset are currently working on their relationship post announcing breakup
How many kids Offset and Cardi have?
Cardi B and Offset have two children together
What is Offset age?
Offset is 32 year old
About The Author
Nidhi Joshi

Meet Nidhi, the Content Writer. She's loves weaving her word magic on everything that's trending in

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Blake Lively

Blake Lively
Born: 25 Aug 1987 (age 36 years), Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, USA
Zodiac Sign: Virgo
Latest Movies: Green Lantern
Upcoming Movies: It Ends with Us
NET Worth: ~ 362.58 K USD (RS 3 cr)

2023 was eventful for  Hollywood. From breakups, reconciliations, divorces, and proposals, not one moment went by that skipped our attention. A lot of them also went on strike; I mean, it's about time!  Perhaps that's why so many well-known celebrities, for their active social media presence, avoided the gr...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles