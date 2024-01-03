Cardi B accepts spending New Year's eve with Offset after being captured; yet emphasizes 'we’re not together'

Cardi B and Offset welcomed the new year together amidst their ongoing relationship challenges. Addressing the situation after fans captured them celebrating in a Miami club, Cardi B clarified their relationship status, previously confirmed as a split in December.

Cardi B got candid about spending New Year's eve with Offset

In a live stream on X (formerly Twitter), the rapper acknowledged spending the holiday with Offset but emphasized that reconciliation hinges on addressing both individual and couple issues. Cardi B started by referencing a viral clip of her with the Migos member and confirmed their time together.

She explained, “I want to be clear to you guys because you guys are making your assumptions and I just wanted you to hear it from the horse’s mouth. Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I got dicked down yesterday? Absolutely, baby.”

While Cardi B affirmed they had a fun night, she clarified that “I feel at the point of where we at in our relationship — we’ve been together for seven years, we’ve been married for seven years — I don’t consider that we’re back together,” the rapper admitted. “The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f---ing the night long. We need to work on our s---, we need to work on our communication, there’s things that he needs to work on, there’s things that I need to work on.”

Cardi B acknowledged their mutual love but stressed the importance of resolving underlying issues. She admitted to ongoing communication with Offset but revealed they aren't currently living together, testing the waters to evaluate their relationship. She said, “That’s why I’m saying that we’re not together until we work out our issues, if it goes well, then we will be back together. If it doesn’t go well, then it doesn’t go well, but I always want to keep the healthy relationship.”

The rapper emphasized that their status remains uncertain until they work through their problems. The outcome of therapy will determine whether they reconcile or continue separately. Cardi B expressed a commitment to maintaining a healthy relationship.

Inside Cardi B and Offset's relationship

This New Year's Eve reunion follows previous sightings of Cardi B and Offset together in New York City, signaling a pattern of connecting despite their separation. The news of their split initially surfaced when Cardi B shared the revelation during an Instagram Live session in early December, expressing excitement about a new beginning.

An insider revealed that their relationship has been tumultuous, marked by breakups and reconciliations not entirely visible to the public. Despite the challenges, the source noted that they've also shared significant positive moments in their relationship.

