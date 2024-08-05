Are Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Set To Share Screen For A New Project? Here’s What We Know

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are reportedly set to share the screen after showing off their chemistry together in the rom-com Anyone But You. According to the reports, Edgar Wright is eyeing the pair to lead his upcoming remake of Running Man. While Powell has been in the talks to join the film for quite some time, his previous co-star, Sweeney, might also join in for the ride.

The original movie was hailed by Paul Michael Glaser under the same title and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as Ben Richards.

The reports by media outlets also suggest that the Euphoria star’s schedule would perfectly fit the shoot dates. The actress is currently busy filming Christy Martin’s biopic. The movie is set to wrap up by next month, and the shoot for Running Man does not begin until the end of October.

Meanwhile, the Madame Web actress is also scheduled to start filming the third season of Euphoria, but the makers have confirmed that it will not commence before January 2025.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s last hit, Anyone But You, had the audience go gaga over the onscreen couple’s chemistry. The story of two people transitioning from fake dating to falling in love with each other revived the rom-com era of the early 2000s. The movie was declared a hit at the box office and also gave a necessary push to Sweeney and Powell’s careers in Hollywood.

Speaking of Running Man, the original movie was based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King. The 1987 film talked about the dystopian future of the United States in the years 2017 and 2019. In a game show where the participants are criminals, they are supposed to save themselves from getting killed by the hitmen.

According to the synopsis of the film, “In a dystopian America, a falsely convicted policeman gets his shot at freedom when he must forcibly participate in a TV game show where convicts, runners, must battle killers for their freedom.”

The creators of the Running Man reboot have not revealed the plot or the cast. Powell, though, is excited to begin working on the project. In a conversation with IndieWire, the actor revealed, "We’ve been going back and forth on script stuff, and it’s so fun. The world that Edgar’s developed on this thing is just outrageous.”

He further added, "It’s so good. And really, we’re just both such big fans of the Stephen King book, and it’s going to be a great character. I’m so fired up about it."

Glen Powell last appeared in the sequel to the 1996 film Twisters. The film performed decently at the box office.

