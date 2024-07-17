Glen Powell Returns To University To Finish His Degree While Filming Upcoming Movies

Glen Powell said that he will complete the majority of his college degree via Zoom while filming The Running Man in London. He is currently enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin, and he plans to be on campus for exams.

Glen Powell is a multi-tasking expert

The Hit Man actor will not be attending regular classes with other students. However, he would return only for proctored exams since the university has allowed him to take online courses.

Powell told IndieWire that he decided to go back to university because he wanted to finish the degree that he started before making it big in Hollywood. He also said that he will continue to film The Running Man in the fall while pursuing academia. He added, “I’m going to be in London, but I am going to be going back for proctored exams."

Powell is going to film in London and visit Austin a few times a semester as well. The actor praised director Edgar Wright for supporting his educational pursuits while allowing him some leeway to finish up his studies as well as manage his acting career.

The Twisters star emphasized how Wright has been very generous about letting him focus on finishing his degree while they're in the middle of filming his massive movie.

Which college degree is Glen Powell pursuing?

Glen Powell feels deeply connected to finishing his major subjects, Spanish and Early American History, which are of great importance to both him and his mother. He described it as a personal and emotional milestone.

By leveraging distance learning through the utilization provided by his school, Powell hopes to attain important milestones in his life both personally and academically.

However, it is a bigger challenge balancing a tight schedule shooting scenes in London with academic responsibilities, but Powell’s commitment won’t let such matters go unattended.

He said about the decision to the aforementioned outlet, “I think it’s really important to my mom, and it’s more of an emotional thing for me.” His dedication to both education and career shows that he can undertake several serious things simultaneously.

