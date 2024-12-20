Are The Crown Actress Vanessa Kirby And Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil Engaged? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Vanessa Kirby, who famously portrayed Princess Margaret on the hit Netflix show The Crown, got engaged to lacrosse star Paul Rabil, a source confirmed to Page Six. The couple, who have been together for two years, first sparked dating rumors in October 2022 when they were spotted holding hands while taking a stroll in New York City.

In November 2023, they made their relationship Instagram official after Rabil — the "lax lord," who is known as "The LeBron of Lacrosse" — posted a series of pictures of the actress and dedicated a sweet message to her. “From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful, and more beautiful with you,” the message read.

Rabil previously dated The 3 Body Problem actress Eiza González and was married to fellow lacrosse player Kelly Berger from 2014 to 2017. In 2021, he retired from the Boston Cannons team and became president and co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League. Moreover, he runs Rabil Companies, which focuses on promoting the sport.

Before Kirby started dating the lacrosse star, she was involved with actor Callum Turner, whom she co-starred with in 2014’s Queen and Country. Turner has also moved on and is now dating pop star and singer Dua Lipa.

Apart from playing the problematic sister of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series, Kirby has starred in the 2023 war drama Napoleon opposite Joaquin Phoenix. She also played a core character in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and is set to appear in the upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to be released in 2025.

The actress will also star as Sue Storm in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, alongside Gladiator II star Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. Julia Garner, Ralph Ineson, Natasha Lyonne, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Paul Walter Hauser round out the cast.