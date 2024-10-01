Ariana Grande Opens Up About Rumors Surrounding Her Relationship With Wicked Co-Star Ethan Slater: 'The Most Disappointing Part...'

Ariana Grande recently addressed the viral, ongoing rumors about her alleged relationship with Ethan Slater, with whom she co-starred in their upcoming epic musical fantasy film Wicked. Grande shared her disappointment about how the public viewed Slater after rumors about their relationship surfaced. She expressed frustration that people believed a 'worst' and inaccurate version of the actor, saying the tabloid's portrayal of him was far from the truth. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Ariana Grande finally broke her silence about her rumored relationship with Ethan Slater. Grande sparked dating rumors with Slater in July 2023 after they met while filming Wicked. However, at the time, the singer had separated from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, and Slater was also reportedly separated from his ex-wife, Lilly Jay.

The singer told the publication, "It definitely doesn’t get any easier, seeing some of the negativity that was birthed by disreputable tabloids." Grande acknowledged that she went through a lot of 'life changes' while filming Wicked. She noted that many others working on the movie experienced the same, adding, "We were away for two years. So, of course, I understand why it was a field day for the tabloids to create something that paid their bills."

ALSO READ: 'There’s No Way': Ariana Grande Reacts To Paparazzi Flying to Wicked Set Using Hang-Glider

Grande further mentioned that the viral narrative doesn’t accurately represent the true story between her and Ethan Slater, saying, "The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it. That was definitely a tough ride."

Advertisement

The Save Your Tears singer then defended Ethan Slater against the misleading portrayal created by the tabloids during their relationship. She emphasized, "There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him," adding that she “will never go into certain details.”

Grande continued praising Slater, saying, "No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about." She added that no one has a 'better heart,' and no tabloid story could ever change that reality.

ALSO READ: Is Ariana Grande's Rumored Boyfriend Ethan Slater Officially Divorced From Wife Lilly Jay? Report

The Boy is Mine hitmaker further told the outlet that it has taken her a great deal of effort to maintain her career and heal certain aspects of her relationship with fame due to tabloids that have been trying to tear her down since she was '19' years old.

The singer admitted that, at 31, she isn’t perfect but feels she is genuinely a good person and is 'proud' of who she’s becoming. Grande stated, "I will never let disreputable evil tabloids ruin my life or my perception of what is real and good."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Wicked will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024.