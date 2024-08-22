'There’s No Way': Ariana Grande Reacts To Paparazzi Flying to Wicked Set Using Hang-Glider

Ariana Grande recalls the Wicked set being spied on by hang-gliding paparazzi. During the making of the film adaptation, which also features Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey, the actress and singer shared this astonishing incident that shocked her. The actors described the incident as unbelievable when they experienced a man floating around, attached to what appeared to be a massive kite.

Wicked is slated to be released on November 22.

In a recent interview with VMan magazine, Grande and Bailey, who play Glinda and Fiyero respectively, talked about how far some photographers went to take unauthorized pictures and videos from director Jon M. Chu’s set.

Grande told Chu that working with him was very lucky because at first it seemed like a small project. The sense of privacy did not last long because reporters from Daily Mail as well as others flew over their heads in hang-gliders with video cameras attached in an attempt to get good shots. Jonathan Bailey said that they once saw a photographer hanging from a large kite with Go-pros on his feet so he could shoot top-down.

At first Grande thought that she had seen wrong due to poor eyesight but it just simply sounded illogical. She said, "Well, firstly because I don’t have the best eyes. But secondly, because there’s no way. There’s no way! I was like, ah, guy on a hand glider."

The 7 Rings hitmaker joked that the paparazzo "should play the pterodactyl in your film" referring to Bailey's upcoming project with Scarlet Johansson titled Jurassic Park 4.

The film Wicked, based on the popular Broadway musical, centers on Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo), a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin, who eventually forms a deep friendship with Glinda, a student-driven by her desire for popularity.

Ariana Grande takes up the role of Glinda lending her vocal prowess to the upcoming musical. Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey plays Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum plays The Wizard, Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage plays Dr. Dillamond, and Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh stars as Madame Morrible while Bowen Yang plays Pfannee and Ethan Slater plays Boq. The first part of the movie is scheduled to be released on November 22nd, 2024 while the second part will premiere on November 26th, 2025.

