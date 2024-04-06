As Paul Rudd Turns 55, Here Are His Best Films To Watch; Antman, Clueless, And More

Paul Rudd is an American actor and comedian who made his debut in 1991. The actor has been to a Dramatic Arts Academy and has even been a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in July 2015. The actor has also been included on the Forbes Celebrity Top 100 list in 2019. As the actor continues to give us great comedy films, and turns 55 on April 6, 2024, watch these films by the actor.

Ant-Man

Year: 2015

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

An action-comedy following an interesting Marvel character, it follows the story of Scott who is a master thief and gains the ability to shrink in size with the help of a futuristic suit. Now, he should become a superhero and protect this secret from unwanted elements. The film’s available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Clueless

Year: 1995

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

A comedy-romance film, it follows the journey of Cher who is an affluent high-school student who is learning to cope with being a teenager and all its problems. Cher also helps a new student get popular and finds out that she has feelings for someone. Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

This Is 40

Year: 2012

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

The following comedy-romance film follows the journey of Pete and Debbie who are scared of the mid-life crisis. They are worried about turning 40. With disobedient children and debts on their heads, the two also find out about an unwanted pregnancy that pushes them down the spiral. Available to stream on Peacock.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Year: 2021

IMDb Rating: 7/10

The following comedy-fantasy film follows the story of a single mother and her two children who move into a farmhouse inherited from their estranged father. As they settle in, this unknown land associates them with the Ghostbusters. Available to stream on Netflix.

Wanderlust

Year: 2012

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

The following film is a comedy-thriller that sees a young married couple experiment with living in a rural area and adopting an alternate style of living, as they lose their respective jobs. Available to stream on Peacock.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Year: 2005

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

The following comedy-romance sees the story of Andy Stitzer who is 40 years old and works at a big-box store. He is 40 and feels awkward around female customers. It all gets interesting when a romance sparks between him and Trish, an entrepreneur. Available to stream on Netflix.

Knocked Up

Year: 2007

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

The following rom-com’s official synopsis reads as, “Alison, a TV host, and Ben, a jobless man, end up having a one-night stand. Alison soon discovers that she is pregnant with Ben's child and they must decide on their priorities and make a choice.” The film is available to stream on Peacock.

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

Year: 2012

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

The following romance-thriller follows the story of Charlie who is a 15-year-old introvert and enters high school. He is nervous about his new life. When he makes friends with his seniors, he understands how to cope with his friend’s suicide and a tumultuous past. Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Role Models

Year: 2008

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

The comedy-drama film follows the story of Danny and Wheeler, who are asked to undergo multiple hours of community service. During this process, the duo is asked to mentor a young boy and help him overcome his addiction.

Avengers: Endgame

Year: 2019

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

One of the best action sci-fi films, it stars Paul Rudd as Ant-Man who joins hands with the Avengers to kill Thanos. The film sees Thanos in an intergalactic world, who is using his powers to disintegrate half of the universe. Avengers come together one last time to finish this villain.

As we watch these films on the occasion of Paul Rudd's 55th birthday

