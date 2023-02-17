Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania Day 1 Box Office: Marvel's film benefits from strong ecosystem of the MCU

Marvel Studio's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had a good day at the box office, as it opened in the vicinity of Rs 8.75 - 9.25 crore nett on its opening day . The film secured this number despite local competition from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada in the north and Dhanush led Vaathi/Sir in the south. Not to ignore that Pathaan in its fourth week is running to packed houses too. The film is set to register a double digit total for the next couple of days and then it will be all about how the film holds on Monday.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a great cushion for Marvel superhero films, which almost guarantees a good opening across the globe, for their films. The advance bookings of the Ant-Man film in national multiplexes were over three times of Shehzada despite higher average ticket prices and this pretty much sums up how strong a fanbase Marvel movies enjoy in India. Ant-Man is among the lesser known superheroes in India and for the film to register a higher opening than all non-Marvel Hollywood films released post pandemic in India does say a lot about the power of Marvel's strong movie ecosystem.

Marvel Films Post Pandemic Are Not Holding As Well As What Is Expected Out Of Them

The reviews for the Ant-Man film are mixed and so the growth over the weekend will be sort of limited. The film may also see a slight drop on Sunday vis-à-vis Saturday, as has been the case with many Hollywood films in the past. The frontloaded collections put up by Marvel films are alarming and it indicates that not many viewers outside those already part of their ecosystem, watch these films in theatres. Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness, although successful at the box office, have had an average trajectory. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was the film that would lay the foundation for the Phase 5 of the MCU and the mixed response may have an impact on the prospects of the other films lined up. Regardless, purely on the basis of day 1 numbers at the box office, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has taken a good start.

