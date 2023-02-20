Box Office: Shehzada and Ant-Man see big drops on first Monday to seal their fate; Pathaan holds steadily

It was a quiet Monday at the box office with both Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania seeing significant drop in their collections. The biggest drop was observed in the collections of the Marvel film, which dropped by over 70 percent from Friday levels. Shehzada went down by 60 percent from Friday levels but it is to be noted that there was a running buy one get one offer that cushioned the opening day collections. Pathaan held relatively well, indicating another strong week at the ticket windows. The film still has a good chunk of audience that is left to watch the film and the makers are exactly eyeing that each week, by selling tickets at very subsidised rates.

Shehzada Sees A Big Drop In Its Collections On Day 4 But Still Emerges As Number One Film In The Hindi Circuits For The Day

Shehzada settled as the number one film out of the three competing films but that is no consolation as the film has still barely done just Rs. 2.25 - 2.50 crores nett at the box office on its fourth day. The four day collections of the film stand at around Rs. 22 crores nett and by the end of the week, the film will have collected around Rs 28 crores nett from India, which is way too less. For Kartik Aaryan, the collections of Shehzada must be off-putting as he was coming after a very huge blockbuster that is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Shehzada Are As Follows:- Day 1 - Rs 5.75 cr Day 2 - Rs. 6.50 cr Day 3 - Rs. 7.50 cr Day 4 - Rs 2.25 - 2.50 cr Total = Rs 22 crores nett Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Sees A Huge Drop, Enough To Seal Its Fate In India Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, simply put, is seeing the worst possible trend at the box office. The film dropped by over 70 percent from Friday and it is astonishing that the numbers are lower than Shehzada, on day 4. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has collected Rs 2 - 2.25 crores and the film won't survive till the next week. The signs for Monday could be seen on Sunday as the numbers posed by the film on Sunday were even lower than the numbers it secured on Friday. The four day collection of the film stands at around Rs 28 crores and it won't be surprising if the final numbers of the film end lower than Shehzada. The Ant-Man film is looking to settle for a below average or flop verdict in the country. The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Are As Follows:- Day 1 - Rs 8.75 cr Day 2 - Rs 9.25 cr Day 3 - Rs 8 cr Day 4 - Rs 2 - 2.25 cr Total = Rs 28 crores nett

Pathaan dropped by less than 50 percent from its fourth Friday and is estimated to have added Rs. 1.3 - 1.4 crores nett in Hindi on day 27. These numbers are coming at very subsidised ticket prices and this shall be the case till the end of its theatrical run. Over 1 lakh tickets for Pathaan on day 27 indicate that it has surpassed the footfalls of Ant-Man for the day and it is just a matter of time before it starts to do more footfalls than Shehzada on a day to day basis. Pathaan is heading towards the magical Rs 500 crore nett Hindi figure and it won't be a surprise if it crosses Baahubali 2's India collections for the Hindi version, in its eventual run. You can watch Shehzada, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Pathaan at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Top highest grossing Indian films worldwide - Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan fifth to Rs. 1000 crores