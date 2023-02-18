Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania Day 2 Box Office: Marvel's film sees muted growth; Tension brews for the MCU

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania saw a 5 percent growth in its collections vis-à-vis its first day and although the number is good, the trajectory isn't. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earned around Rs 9 crore nett on its second day , taking its two day total to Rs 17.75 crore nett . For most Hollywood films, Saturday is their most lucrative ticketing day, and here, the film isn't really growing. In all likelihood, we may see the numbers drop on day 3, resulting in a decent to good opening weekend of around Rs. 26 cr nett.

Marvel films are generally front loaded and to expect the film to hold strong after the weekend is futile. The lifetime total of the film may get to Rs 50 crore nett if lucky. Rs 50 crore is not a bad number for a Hollywood film in India, but what's bad is that the numbers are barely this much, despite the strong ecosystem that Marvel has built for itself. The collections of Marvel films are sliding down by the film in India. From Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the collections are going down with each film. The Ant-Man film was expected to lay the foundation for the future slate of Marvel movie releases, since it was the first film in the Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The mixed reception of the very foundation can have a detrimental effect on other releases scheduled for the year.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Will Become The Highest Grossing Ant-Man Film In India But That's No Consolation

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania does have a silver lining and that is of emerging as the highest grossing Ant-Man film in the country. But that's not much of a redemption as the last Ant-Man film came when the MCU was not the roaring force that it now is. Also, the footfalls over the weekend were higher than what Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will end up getting.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released alongside Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada and Dhanush's Vaathi/Sir. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan in its fourth weekend is also holding well. To emerge as the second preference in the country is not a bad deal.

