Ashley Iaconetti And Jared Haibon Welcome Their Second Child; ‘Mama And Baby Are Healthy’ Claims Dad Of Two

It's a boy for Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who became parents for the second time. Taking to their Instagram, the new mom and dad shared pictures of their baby boy, along with their elder son, Dawson, who looked excited about his brother. After the birth of his son, Haibon talked with People Magazine about his emotions and excitement over embracing parenthood again. The TV personality also shared that the baby and Iaconetti are doing well.

Along with revealing the name of their infant, the TV couple talked about why they chose a specific name for their offspring. The baby boy is named Hayden, which was chosen by his mother.

How did Jared Haibon express his excitement over his newborn?

In conversation with the media portal, Haibon shared the details, including the date and time when his baby boy was born. Moreover, the TV star revealed the health status of his wife. The Bachelor In Paradise season 2 star claimed, "Say hello to Hayden Cruise Haibon. He was born at 2:29 p.m. on July 22, 2024, and weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz., at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.”

He further added, "Baby is healthy, and so is Mama! Seeing Dawson meet his little brother for the first time was as precious as we always imagined the moment would be. Dawson is full of love and kept petting Hayden."

When sharing about naming their baby, both Iaconetti and Haibon shared that they listed out their favorite things that could spell out a baby’s name. The dad of two said, "We joked about naming him Anakin as I’m a big Star Wars fan, and Ashley fangirl-ed over Hayden Christensen as a teen. That sparked the idea for the name Hayden.”

He continued, "It took a while to firmly decide on because of the alliteration with our last name, but ultimately we felt it fit!"

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s relationship timeline

Iaconetti and Jared Haibon met on the sets of Bachelor in Paradise season 2, which was filmed back in 2015. The couple connected over mutual interests and followed the ups and downs of their relationship over the years. Recalling her first meeting with Haibon, Ashley said in 2018, "I remember walking down the steps in Paradise and seeing him at the bar, and it was the weirdest feeling. I was just so gravitated and drawn to him. It was truly love at first sight.”

One of the milestones in the duo’s relationship was a video that the couple released with the title, The Story of Us. With the video, the duo went public with their bond.

Iaconetti and Haibon tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2022.

