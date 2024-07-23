'Please Stop Worrying': Madonna's Son David Banda Sets Record Straight On Mom's Support After 'Scavenging Food' Remarks

Madonna’s adopted son, David Banda, has recently spoken out about his welfare after stating that he has been “scrambling” for food since leaving his mother’s luxurious apartment in the Upper East Side.

Banda puts the record straight

In a post on his Instagram Story, the 18-year-old sought to assure everybody that everything was okay with him. “I am very happy in my life, and I am not living out on the streets, starving!” Banda wrote. “Please stop worrying everything is good.”

He stressed that his mother, the famous singer known as Material Girl, has always been “very supportive.” These include when he moved to The Bronx with a girlfriend and taught guitar lessons to make money.

Living by his own means

Last weekend , Banda caused a stir amongst his 53k Instagram followers when he revealed how tough it was for him to make ends meet. One evening at nine o’clock, during an Instagram Live chat, he remembered being hungry while realizing he lacked enough cash for food.

Though challenging, Banda had hoped that “it’s fun to be young.” He also added, “I love it. I’m not on my own. … But I love it,” and noted that model Maria Atuesta is living with him in the Bronx, showing he is not alone.

Madonna's health crisis and tour problems

David Banda is Madonna’s one of six children. All of them stood beside her during her critical bacterial infection, which happened in June 2023, making her intubated at the ICU.

Banda and Rocco Ritchie were frequently seen visiting her after she was discharged from the hospital. Madonna thanked God for saving her from death and promised to resume her tour, which was titled Celebration, which actually took place six months later in December.

However, some fans sued Madonna because they claimed her tour had late starts. In response, she wanted the suit dismissed, arguing that waking up early to go to work does not constitute injury as a matter of law.

