What Is Chemical Pregnancy? Ashley Iaconetti Talks About Her Experience With Condition Before Conceiving Second Kid

Ashley Iaconetti shares more details about her journey to becoming a mom.

During an Instagram Q&A session, the 36-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star was questioned about the time it took to conceive her first child, Dawson, 2, with husband Jared Haibon, and the duration of her second pregnancy.

"It took 7 months to conceive Dawson and 2 months for baby number two. I experienced a chemical pregnancy in the initial month," Iaconetti explained, elaborating on the term. Read ahead to find out more details about her pregnancy journey.

What is the definition of a chemical pregnancy?

"A chemical pregnancy refers to an early miscarriage occurring within the first five weeks of pregnancy. Despite the embryo forming and potentially implanting in the uterus lining, development halts. These miscarriages happen so early that many individuals may not even realize they've occurred," explained Ashley Iaconetti

She also added, "I did get a positive test that month and I started bleeding a few days later. I knew what was happening within an hour or so because a close friend also had a chemical pregnancy."

"I was sad for a few days, but it was month #1 and my midwife was encouraging and said that often you'll get pregnant the next month. It's almost like your body is in preparation mode."

Announcement and details about the pregnancy

In January 2024, the pair, who found love on Bachelor in Paradise, announced their second baby's arrival during an Amazon Live session on Monday. Just before their significant reveal, they spoke with PEOPLE about the thrilling update.

The pregnant reality star admits she's "overwhelmed as hell" as she prepares to welcome another baby.

"We want Dawson to have a sibling," Haibon says of son, who turns 2 this month. "That's very important. Both of us come from families with two kids. So we wanted to give that to Dawson."

"I want that big family dynamic, but man, having so many kids is just so overwhelming," he continues. "So even the idea of a second kid, it's no longer two-on-one where we can play defense against him. Now it's just one-on-one."

While their son is still too young to fully grasp the situation, the couple brought him along for their initial doctor's appointment, where they had their first sonogram.

"I try to teach him, 'Where's the baby? It's in the belly!'" the soon-to-be mother of two shares. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Where's the baby?' And he'll point to his belly. So he doesn't understand that it's my belly. He's become even more of a mommy's boy since this child has been in my belly."

"So he's already showing signs of jealousy," Haibon confirms.

The reality TV personalities teamed up with Amazon to share some of their essentials as Iaconetti enters her second pregnancy.

"Amazon is just a lifesaver," Haibon remarks. "I mean, we're fortunate to live in a time where we can receive something just a day or two after ordering it."

"And for me, it's always cheaper than buying diapers at the grocery store," Iaconetti adds.

Their top priority on the list is the SNOO.

"I have to say, we didn't have a difficult newborn phase. And I think a lot of it is thanks to the SNOO," the expectant mother says. "Not only does Amazon offer the SNOO, but they also have the SNOO sacks, which are essential."

Regarding her well-being, Iaconetti shares that her pregnancy has been "much easier than the first one."

"I had hyperemesis gravidarum last time, so I was basically throwing up multiple times a day until about 30 weeks. And the first 16 to 18 weeks were just absolutely debilitating."

"So I'm incredibly grateful that I'm not going through that," she says, though she admits, "I haven't been feeling great. I don't enjoy being pregnant. I never want to feel like this again. I just don't like it."

In August, the former reality TV personality revealed on her podcast The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous that she initially felt disappointed about having a baby boy when she found out about Dawson's gender.

"I experienced gender disappointment with Dawson," she said, noting she "had a feeling" she wasn't carrying a girl.

Later in the podcast, Iaconetti mentioned the possibility of having another son in the future, expressing that she's now less concerned about gender. "I'd be happy if we had a boy too, because then I'd want them to have that, hopefully, brotherly bond."

At the time, Iaconetti hinted that she and Haibon were considering having another baby "very soon."

Iaconetti and Haibon, who met on Bachelor in Paradise, were engaged in June 2018. They got married in 2019 and welcomed Dawson in January 2022.

