Taylor Swift Faces Wardrobe Malfunction During Stockholm Leg Of Her Eras Tour; Handles It Like A Pro

Taylor Swift has done enough shows to know how to handle a wardrobe malfunction like a pro — and so she did during night three of her Eras Tour in Stockholm, Sweden. The 34-year-old pop titan had to briefly pause the concert to deal with a technical issue.

In videos captured and shared by fans on TikTok and elsewhere, the 14-time Grammy winner could be seen struggling with her blue wrap dress, and here's how she dealt with it like a boss lady.

Taylor Encounters Wardrobe Malfunction during Eras Tour — Handles it Swiftly!

“Talk amongst yourselves,” The Blank Space singer tells the crowd in the viral clips posted on various social media platforms. She then fusses with her dress for a while until a crew member arrives onstage to assist her. Swift then proceeds to partially unwrap the dress, revealing a sparkly gold and black set, which she wears for the new Tortured Poets Department segment of the concert.

With a mocking smile on her face, Swift took the whole mishap in stride, continuing the music fest of her own with the piano set for How Did It End? After all, this was not the first time Taylor struggled with her wardrobe during her earthquake-causing (literally) tour.

Eras Tour is Being Dubbed as Errors Tour by Swifties: Here's Why!

At her November 2023 concert in Rio de Janeiro, Swift faced a wardrobe malfunction: the heel of one of her expensive silver Christian Louboutin boots snapped as soon as she began singing Lovers. Several fan cam videos from the concert showed Swift stooping down, ripping off the broken heel, and hurling it into the crowd before finishing the entire set on her tiptoes. A lucky fan was reportedly spotted leaving the venue later that night with the prized possession, Taylor's heel, tucked safely in her bag.

And remember Swift’s garter broke while she was performing Lavender Haze in Tampa, Florida, in April 2023. In videos from that night, Taylor Swift could be seen walking toward her background singers and lifting the hem of her sequined Oscar de la Renta T-shirt dress to ask them for help with the broken belt around her thighs. The Cruel Summer singer handled that wardrobe faux pas like a pro as well, continuing to belt out melodies while her singers helped detach the traitorous garter from the dress.

Coming back to the present, Taylor Swift took X to thank Stockholm for giving her three sold-out nights and making it a memorable experience for her.

“Thank you for being the most generous, excitable, magical crowds, and for breaking the all-time attendance record for the stadium all 3 nights,” she wrote on the microblogging platform, before continuing, “Can't believe this was our first time playing in Sweden, but it won't be our last…”

Before playing in the Scandinavian country, Taylor serenaded Swifties in Italy, where she also spent some quality time with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.