Kriti Sanon recalls bumping into Gerard Butler in London: ‘He was travelling with no staff, no one’

Kriti Sanon has had a remarkable year at the box office till now. She has had two back-to-back releases which fared well at the box-office. And she also has a couple of exciting films in the kitty.

Although the actress is one of the biggest stars in the Bollywood industry currently and enjoys a massive fan following. But, there was a time when she had a fan girl moment with Hollywood star Gerard Butler at the London airport.

Kriti Sanon recalls her encounter with Gerard Butler

Talking to Grazia India, Kriti Sanon spoke about her fan girl moment while traveling. In the interview, the actress revealed that she was shooting for her first Telugu film with Mahesh Babu in London. The team was at London airport when the Bhediya actress saw Gerard Butler.

Talking about the encounter, Kriti quipped, "I saw Gerard Butler who was all by himself, taking a flight. He saw that we all were shooting and he came to us and he was like what film is this, what are you guys shooting and I was like 'oh my god'. Like he was traveling with nobody, no staff no one. And he was just so chilled and so humble. And he just like spoke to all of us."

Kriti Sanon on the work front

After a successful run on the big screens with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, Kriti has a couple of projects in her kitty. The actress will be next seen in Do Patti alongside her Dilwale co-star Kajol after eight years. Kajol talked about the film; the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress shared that Do Patti is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders. Kriti will not only be seen acting in the film but will also be seen as a producer in the film. Apart from this, she is also in talks for a rom-com with Sidharth Malhotra.

