John Legend's Daughter Luna Turns Into Adorable Interviewer For Dad During The Voice Season 25 Finale; Check Out Her Questions HERE

The Voice has been on a roll this season as it featured some pretty talented contestants. The anticipation behind the winner of the show’s season 25 was high as the competition seemed tough. During The Voice's finale, John Legend brought his kids, Luna, 8, and Miles, 6.

During the season finale, we got to see John Legend and his daughter Luna share a wholesome moment on the red carpet. This was a very rare moment the audience got to witness. Read ahead to know more about Luna interviewing her dad.

John Legend gets interviewed by his daughter

During Entertainment Tonight’s interview on the carpet, Luna took the mic and asked the On Time singer, “Why do you think that Team Legend is going to win?”

To which Legend answered that it was because they have some amazing singers. He reflected on Nathan Chester’s performance being Luna’s favorite performance during her last visit to the show.

The All Of Me singer added that Chester’s performance would be better than the last time as he was set to perform during the finale.

Lune moves on to the second question asking how the singer was celebrating after the show's finale and if there was a party at his house. The singer answered that they would be celebrating on the studio campus with everyone, the producers and also with the crew because of whom this show happened.

The In My Mind singer added that they would be bringing a lot of wine, LVE, and Donuts and they were going to have a nice celebration there.

More in The Voice and its season 25 winner

Josh Sanders, Karen Waldrup, Asher HaVon, Nathan Chester, and Bryan Olesen emerged as the ultimate contenders in this year's edition of The Voice. Among these top five finalists, it was Asher HaVon who triumphed and claimed the coveted crown for this season.

Season 23’s winner, Gina Miles paid a visit on the show as she performed her brand new single, Wicked Game.

The finale was truly captivating, with a remarkable live moment unfolding on stage. Lainey Wilson, who delivered a mesmerizing performance of Hang Tight Honey, was bestowed with the honor of becoming a member of the esteemed Grand Ole Opry.

This honor was bestowed by none other than the legendary singer Reba McEntire. McEntire praised Wilson on stage while inviting her to be a member of Opry.

Wilson was visibly emotional and called it the best birthday gift. Her birthday was on May 19.

