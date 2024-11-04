‘Attention Seeker’: Taylor Swift’s Fans Call Out Scott Borchetta For Sharing Tribute Post For Singer

Taylor Swift fans blasted Scott Borchetta after he posted a tribute celebrating 20 years since his first meeting with the Maroon singer. The record executive shared a throwback picture of the duo on Instagram and wrote, “Today marks the 20th anniversary of my first meeting with Taylor. A day that changed both of our lives.”

He further expressed how “proud” he was of the work she produced when they were collaborators, and even now. “Keep crushing it,” he added. However, Swifties didn’t appreciate the heartfelt message and called out his hypocrisy. “This is so ridiculous. Attention-seeker behavior. Fraud,” one fan wrote, referring to the infamous history between them.

“This made me sick. He’s so gross to keep trying to make amends online and use her still to this day,” another wrote. Others labeled his tribute as a desperate attempt to gain attention from the pop star’s massive fan base, but it backfired.

The Bad Blood singer signed with Borchetta’s company, Big Machine Records, in 2005 at 14 years old as the label’s first artist. In June 2019, Swift admitted that she was “grossed out” after learning about Borchetta’s record deal with her now-nemesis Scooter Braun, which included her music catalog as part of Braun's acquisition of Big Machine Label Group.

Advertisement

The $300 million deal sparked major drama between the trio, leading Swift to sign with Republic Records, which granted her the rights to own her masters for future recordings, excluding her past work. As a result, she re-recorded and released her previous albums, including her self-titled debut album, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation.

During an interview with Good Morning America in August 2019, the singer revealed her excitement about owning the rights to her music and re-recording her albums. “It’s something that I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums 1-5 all over again,” she said at the time.

“I’m very excited about it because I think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that,” Swift added. So far, she has released almost all of her re-recorded albums, except Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version). The fandom is eagerly awaiting those releases.