Wicked Teaser At Super Bowl 2024: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Look Enchanting In Land Of Oz

The first teaser trailer for Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo as the wicked witch Elphaba and Ariana Grande as the good witch Glinda, dropped during the Super Bowl on Sunday. Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked is a two-part musical movie adaptation of Stephan Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s Tony award-winning 2003 Broadway show of the same name.

Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West served as the source material for both the Broadway and the upcoming movie adaptation.

Exploring the Wicked Trailer -

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande grace the enchanted land of Oz in the first look of the film that debuted at the Super Bowl on Sunday. The prequel to the events of Wizards of Oz, Wicked is the origin story of a green-skinned woman who later becomes the “Wicked Witch of the West” per the film’s logline.

“Don't be afraid,” Grande’s Glinda tells Erivo’s Elphaba in the teaser trailer.

“I'm not afraid. It's the Wizard who should be afraid of me,” Erivo’s Elphaba replies. The footage not only introduces the star-studded Wicked ensemble to the audience, but it also features Defying Gravity, the show’s signature anthem, which induces goosebumps.

In addition to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the Wicked cast also includes Bridgerton star Jonathon Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, Bowen Yang as Pfannee and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Wicked: Part One will hit the theaters on Nov 27 this year. For part two of the film, the fans will have to wait until Nov 26, 2025

Jon M. Chu, the director of the film explains why Wicked was made in two parts

“As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it,” Chu said back in 2022.

“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years,” he added. “We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but two!”

While introducing the film's first look to a limited crowd at CinemaCon 2023, Chu said, “This movie has everything: giant musical numbers, big action pieces, and using a classic story you all know, The Wizard of Oz.”

In 2022, around Wicked filming, Erivo told Entertainment Tonight that the Wicked film adaptation would be “unlike anything you've ever seen before.”

