Austrian Minister Announces Third Teenager Arrested In Foiled Attack On Taylor Swift Concerts

While the fans have been distressed and shocked over the canceled concerts of Taylor Swift, the Austrian Interior Minister has come forward to detail the development that has taken place in the case related to a foiled attack.

Gerhard Karner, the Austrian minister announced that another teenager was recently arrested in connection with the attack. The terrorist activity that was being planned for the now-canceled concert of the Look What You Made Me Do singer involved a few more teenagers as per ABC News that reported the words of Karner.

The announcement that was made on Friday by the Austrian Interior Minister further stated that the recently held 18-year-old Iraqi citizen was arrested in Austria as he was in touch with the main suspect, who is a 19-year-old Austrian citizen.

The 19-year-old boy was arrested early on Wednesday, while the 18-year-old was arrested in Austria’s capital on Thursday evening.

The report also suggests that another 17-year-old suspect, who again happens to be an Austrian citizen was also arrested on Wednesday.

Continuing his words in an unrelated press conference, Gerhard Karner stated that “intensive investigations” are being carried out, as he spoke.

The report by the outlet further states that a 15-year-old Turkish citizen had also been detained and was being interrogated by authorities. However, the young one is not being considered as a suspect.

As per the authorities, the three big concerts of Taylor Swift in Vienna were forced to cancel after the first two suspects in the foiled attack case had been arrested.

The announcement from Barracuda Music read, "We have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety.” It further continued that the price for the tickets will be refunded shortly.

Talking at the press conference, the director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior, Franz Ruf, mentioned that the teenagers allegedly radicalized themselves online.

Ruf further continued that the 19-year-old suspect had allegedly pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State in the month of July.

While the concert was called off, investigators have stated that the plot wouldn’t have worked as per the plan of the teenagers. However, the Viennese authorities have found explosive precursor chemicals, which happens to be a big proof of planning, the outlet reported the word of sources.

Austrian investigators are also looking at the surveillance footage to see if the suspects had visited the concert site.

