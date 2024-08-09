Will Taylor Swift Return to Vienna for Austrian Swifties? Source Says THIS

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour recently made headlines not for a record-breaking achievement but for a show cancellation amid terror threats in Vienna. The tour, which began in March 2023, has seen the pop icon perform sold-out shows worldwide.

Swift was set to perform in Vienna on August 8 as part of the European leg of the tour. However, the concert was canceled after government officials raised concerns about a potential terror attack, disappointing Austrian fans.

Swift and concert organizers Barracuda Music decided to cancel the Vienna shows at the Ernst Happel Stadium, drawing from the tragic events of Ariana Grande’s 2017 Manchester concert.

Swift is reportedly "devastated" by the cancellation and is aware of her fans' disappointment. A source told The Mirror that Swift is determined to return to Vienna as soon as possible, emphasizing her commitment to fan safety.

The Vienna leg of the tour was scheduled for three nights, from August 8 to 10, with approximately 170,000 fans expected. Barracuda Music announced the cancellation a day before the show, citing warnings from government officials about a planned attack at the stadium.

According to the report, the police arrested two suspected extremists, with the main suspect being a 19-year-old who was planning to launch an attack on the Taylor Swift event in Vienna. The main suspect was caught in the south of Vienna, in Ternitz, while the second suspect was arrested in Vienna soon after.

The Eras Tour is heading to its next stop in London, where Swift will perform five shows at Wembley Stadium from August 15 to August 20. Amid the security threats, London authorities are taking all preventive measures to ensure the protection of the pop star and the thousands of fans who will be coming in.

Meanwhile, the London shows just got more exciting as Swift confirmed that her Eras Tour concert will be joined by RAYE, Suki Waterhouse, and Maisie Peters.

In May 2017, Ariana Grande’s concert was interrupted by a tragic bombing incident after suicide bomber Salman Abedi fixed an explosive in the Manchester Arena at the end of the concert, leaving hundreds injured and several killed. The tragic terror attack has kept national authorities on their toes for years now.

While the threat of a terror attack subsides, Taylor Swift will be back in the Austrian capital soon to "shake it off" with her fans.

