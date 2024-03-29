Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Gets New Production Update After Jonathan Majors Controversy

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Amid Jonathan Majors' legal troubles, it had been reported that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the upcoming fifth Avengers film, would be getting its title dropped. It remains unclear if Kang will still be involved with the movie, though it would come with a new actor in the role if so, as Marvel Studios cut ties with Majors after he was found guilty of the assault and harassment of a former lover.

According to The Direct, it's now been confirmed that Disney is referring to the film as simply Avengers 5, coinciding with the previous reports of the title change. Recently, Daniel Richtman gave a positive update on the movie.

Avengers 5 gets a production update

According to trusted insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios is set to begin filming Avengers 5 in 2025. This follows a challenging year with the departure of actor Jonathan Majors for assault and harassment charges.

Fans were concerned that the film could be further delayed as the studio worked on a new direction without Majors, who was introduced as the big bad of the Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios plans to keep Kang the Conqueror as the villainous time traveler in the Multiverse Saga despite Majors' unlikely return. He will be paired with another villain in the next two Avengers movies. A new actor is currently being sought to take over the role, with John David Washington and Coleman Domingo reportedly being considered as possible Kang replacements.

Besides the Kang re-casting, there is another hurdle that Marvel Studios must overcome before production can begin on Avengers 5. At the time of writing, the movie is still without a director following Destin Daniel Cretton's departure from the project in November 2023 to focus on Shang-Chi 2.

Avengers: Secret Wars also lacks a director, although Sam Raimi and Shawn Levy have both been rumored for the prestigious gig. Michael Waldron, whose MCU credits include Loki and Multiverse of Madness, is writing the screenplays for both Avengers 5 and Secret Wars.

Shang Chi might appear in Avengers 5

At the premiere of Arthur The King, while talking with ComicBook.com, Simu Liu was asked about Shang Chi's uncertain role in Avengers 5, as director Destin Daniel Creton has moved on. Shang-Chi's last appearance in the MCU was in a post-credits scene with Wong and Captain Marvel.

Liu expressed uncertainty about the character's future, stating that details may only be available to MCU heads like Kevin Feige. He praised Cretton for returning to direct Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Liu stated, "Oh man, I don't know, to be honest; I mean, those things are so above my pay grade. I just wanna continue to be a fan of it. You know, when I get a call of like, 'Hey, this is what you're in, and this is where you're going to show up. And, this is when you're going to be need to be blacked out for.' That's kind of generally what tends to happen. But, you know Destin is such a special filmmaker, and we're very happy to have him on the sequel. So, he'll be working on that, and we're really excited to see what he comes up with. I think he's going to do a brilliant job."

Reports in 2023 confirmed that Cretton had left his role as director for the upcoming Avengers sequel. Cretton will continue to work with Marvel Studios on other projects, such as Wonder Man for Disney+, as part of the new Marvel Spotlight banner.

In 2021, Kevin Feige clarified Shang-Chi's potential status in the MCU, stating, "The early reactions to the characters and to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings itself gives me great hope that people will want to see more of these characters. We certainly have many ideas of where to take them and where to put them. What's so fun, we know the movie's working when it's not just the title character that people ask about, but it is the co-stars or the supporting players that people ask about. And in this movie in particular, that's heartening because we think they're spectacular, and we think they have great potential in the future."

