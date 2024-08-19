‘Baby Girl Coming In...': The Bachelor Star Ben Higgins Set To Welcome First Child With Wife Jessica Clarke

Beloved former star of The Bachelor Ben Higgins is preparing to begin the most exciting chapter of his life: fatherhood. Ben and his wife, Jessica Clarke, just announced that they are expecting their first child, a baby girl, due in February 2025. He shared the beautiful news with his followers on Sunday, August 18, with a heartfelt Instagram Reel showcasing the beautiful journey the couple has taken together.

ALSO READ: ‘The Number One Reason Why...’: Luke Hemsworth Claims He Taught Morgan Freeman ‘Everything He Knows’ About Acting

In the announcement video, which was posted on Higgins' and Clarke's Instagram, a lot of very special times were shown to their fanbase from their most treasured moments: clips of the couple's engagement, wedding, and many more special times they had experienced together. Set to the touching tune of Cody Johnson’s “On My Way to You,” the video captures the essence of their love story, a love story that is now about to include a new, tiny member.

One of the most adorable highlights of the video include their dog Waylon running around in his bandana with "Big Brother" printed across it. The duo also shared a sonogram; at the time of filming, Clarke was 12 weeks pregnant. This tender moment seemed very well-received by all friends and fans alike.

Clarke shared her excitement in the caption of their Instagram post, writing, “The next chapter of our love story! Baby girl coming in February (Heart emoji).” The comment section has been flooded with congratulatory messages, as fans share in the couple's joy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Logan Co-Writer Reveals Thoughts On Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine's Opening Scene: 'People Had Warned...'

Ben and Jessica’s love story began in 2018 when they connected through social media. What started as a casual online chat soon blossomed into a deep, meaningful relationship. By November 2021, their bond had grown so strong that they tied the knot in a romantic ceremony surrounded by loved ones.

The couple’s wedding was a fairytale come to life, but their love story didn’t end there, it was just the beginning. In the years since, Ben and Jessica have been open about their relationship, sharing both the highs and the challenges they’ve faced.

In a 2022 interview with E! News, Ben revealed that while they were excited about the idea of having children, they weren’t in a rush. “I believe that, God willing, we will have kids. But right now it’s not a conversation we have often and it’s not something I believe either of us are craving. You know, you hear the ‘baby fever,’ I don’t know if either of us have baby fever right now.”

Advertisement

Jessica has always been vocal about the profound impact Ben has had on her life. In an interview with PEOPLE, she once shared, “Ben doesn’t just make me want to be a better person; he actually makes me a better person. He assures me in all of my dreams and all of my goals. I never thought I’d have a partner who accepted every part of me.”

Now, with their first child on the way, Ben and Jessica are about to drive towards an entirely new adventure together. As they prepare to welcome their baby girl, it’s clear that their love story is far from over, it’s just beginning a beautiful new chapter. Fans are eager to see what the future holds for this lovely couple as they step into parenthood. We’ll be following their journey closely, counting down the days until their little one arrives in February. Congratulations to Ben and Jessica on this exciting new chapter in their lives!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mark Hamill Opens Up On How Carrie Fisher’s Death Has Been Affecting Him After 8 Years; Says ‘Heart Was Gone’