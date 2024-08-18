Logan Co-Writer Reveals Thoughts On Marvel's Deadpool And Wolverine's Opening Scene: 'People Had Warned...'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's latest superhero movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, continues to break records. It has reportedly become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, earning $1.086 billion at the global box office. The epic, adventure-packed film featured many nail-biting scenes and surprising cameos. Recently, the co-writer of Jackman's 2017 film Logan shared his thoughts on the opening scene of this newly-released Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, for which the Prisoners actor reprised his beloved character Wolverine.



In a recent interview with IGN, Michael Green, the co-writer of Logan, opened up about his reaction when he saw Deadpool & Wolverine and how he was surprised watching its opening sequence.

The movie’s opening scene shows Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool digging up Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine from Logan, using his adamantium skeleton to take out a group of Time Variance Authority officers, per THR.

Green told the publication, "People had warned me ahead of time, 'Uh, I don’t know how you’re gonna feel about the opening [of Deadpool & Wolverine],'" adding, "I’m like, 'I think I know what’s gonna happen.' And I did not know! I didn’t know they were gonna go that far." The Green Lantern writer added, "You weren’t meant to take seriously that they were, like, digging him up and that it was really him."



He further expressed that the scene seemed less about changing the ending of Logan and more about the creators contending with not feeling that they wanted to make a movie as good as they felt Logan was, which he saw as a huge compliment. He emphasized that the scene "felt like it was nothing but complimentary."

Green said he had such a good time watching the film, recalling that when he saw it in a full theater, the audience "went bananas," adding that it's a great franchise. He also noted that he appreciated that the sequel did not make any jokes about the 2011 Green Lantern (he co-wrote), which received negative reviews.

Hugh Jackman recently shared a clip on Instagram and wrote a lengthy caption reflecting on the first day of filming Deadpool & Wolverine. Jackman, who teamed up with Reynolds on the film, mentioned that he clearly remembered the feeling when he stepped on the set and knew it would be an incredible movie-making experience. The actor described the opportunity to revisit Logan in a new way, which he felt was "inspiring and terrifying."

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is now running successfully in theaters.