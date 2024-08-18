Mark Hamill Opens Up On How Carrie Fisher’s Death Has Been Affecting Him After 8 Years; Says ‘Heart Was Gone’

Mark Hamill, who portrayed the iconic Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, candidly recalled the happy and sad moments attached to the show. While appearing at the Fan Expo, which was held in Chicago, the actor shared that Carrie Fisher’s death is still fresh to him, even though eight years have passed. The loss was difficult for Hamill and Harrison Ford, as they had shared a close bond with the actress since the first installment itself.

Fisher’s passing not only impacted the actors but also the Star Wars franchise. In a video that went viral about the event, the actor perfectly described his emotions over the death of Fisher.

At the Mark Hamill Live segment at the Expo, the actor was heard saying that his “heart was gone” from Star Wars after Fisher could no longer be a part of the franchise. Carrie played the role of Princess Leia Organa, who was one of the central characters of the film installments. While the actress was one of the main heroes of the franchise, she also represented much more than that.

Meanwhile, the actor also looks forward to his new release, Wild Robots. Hamill will star in Chris Sanders’ upcoming sci-fi movie, where he will voice the character of Thorn, the grizzly bear. The veteran actor came on board with the film after reading the best-selling novel of the same name.

The actor spoke about his upcoming film at the San Diego Comic-Con. The legendary actor revealed, “I thought, ‘If they could capture just a small percentage of the effect of this book.'” He further added, “And I have to tell you, they did a fantastic job.”

As for the cast members of the new film, Nyong’o, Connor, Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu and Catherine O’Hara. Speaking more about Wild Robots, the actor shared, “You just have to see it.” He further added, “It reminds me of back in the day when I was trying to describe Star Wars to people who hadn’t seen it. It’s sumptuous. It’s emotional. It works on so many levels. The kids will love it. The whole family will love it.”

The Wild Robots panel at the San Diego Comic-Con was held on July 27 at the Convention Center.

