‘The Number One Reason Why...’: Luke Hemsworth Claims He Taught Morgan Freeman ‘Everything He Knows’ About Acting

Luke Hemsworth recently joked that he taught legend Morgan Freeman everything he knows about acting. Hemsworth stars alongside Freeman in the new action thriller Gunner, which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The 43-year-old Australian actor revealed that working with Freeman was a major motivation for him to take on the role. "It’s probably the number one reason why I did that film, just to sit next to that man," Hemsworth told Page Six.

During the filming of Gunner, Hemsworth was stuck in a car with Freeman for much of the time. He used this opportunity to grill the Oscar-winning actor with lots of questions.

Hemsworth admitted he couldn't help but be a fan of Freeman, even calling himself a fanboy. His curiosity led him to ask about almost everyone Freeman has ever worked with, including Jim Carrey, whom Hemsworth claims he loves.

Hemsworth approached Freeman for advice and insights on acting and filmmaking. One of the most memorable exchanges between the two concerned Freeman's favorite director. When Hemsworth asked the veteran actor about his favorite director, Freeman smiled and said, "Clint Eastwood, because he doesn't have so many questions!"

In Gunner, Hemsworth portrays a father on a mission to save his sons from a dangerous drug cartel. The action-packed thriller allowed Hemsworth to delve into the depths of his character's determination and love for his family.

Hemsworth, a real-life father of three daughters, felt a strong connection to the role. He explained that, while he would go to great lengths for his children in a similar situation, his parenting style is generally more relaxed.

"I'm pretty free with their upbringing," Hemsworth explained. "They get a long rein. They’re able to go out into the world to regulate themselves pretty well." His laid-back parenting style reflects his own experiences and confidence in his children's ability to overcome life's obstacles. Hemsworth's oldest daughter recently turned 16, a milestone he described as "terrifying and a joy to watch."

Hemsworth, who returned to Australia in 2020, has struck a balance between his professional and family responsibilities. Luke Hemsworth, Chris and Liam's eldest brother, is often regarded as the more reserved sibling. However, when the brothers are together, he describes their dynamic as far from serious. "We're all d-kheads when we get together," Hemsworth joked.

Despite the Hemsworth family's history of success and fame, Luke remains grounded and focused on his work and family. His role in Gunner not only allowed him to showcase his acting skills, but it also gave him the opportunity to work closely with a legend like Morgan Freeman, which he clearly enjoyed.

