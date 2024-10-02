Babygirl Teaser OUT: What Happens When CEO Nicole Kidman Gets Entangled In A Steamy Affair With Her Intern? Watch

Nicole Kidman seems to be up for challenging roles these days! After playing the hypocritical matriarch in The Perfect Couple and dating a young movie star (Zac Efron) in A Family Affair, the actress is returning to big screens with A24’s latest erotic thriller Babygirl. On Tuesday, October 1, the studio released the first trailer of the film which showed a sensualized version of Kidman.

She plays Rommy, a high-powered CEO who’s oddly intrigued by a young intern and eventually develops a sensual relationship with him. However, their dynamic turns complicated, more so for Rommy who has to hide her secret affair from her husband and kids. “A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern,” says the official synopsis.

The Oscar-winning actress is joined by Harris Dickinson who plays the young intern, Talk to Me's Sophie Wilde, and Antonio Banderas as her husband. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Perfect Couple actress spoke about her interest in working with female directors "who are taking a huge bite out of this world right now."

She counted Babygirl’s director Halina Reijn, Expats director Lulu Wang, and people like Susanne Bier and Karyn Kusama on the list. “These women are either in their prime or are in that sort of launching stage," she told the outlet. As an artist, Kiman loves to surrender to their world and vision and be the best possible support.

Advertisement

At a Venice press conference, the Big Little Lies actress revealed that she never felt “exploited” filming sensual scenes in Babygirl. "That's what made it so compelling, was being in the hands of Halina because I knew she wasn't gonna exploit me," she told the reporters.

She added that the intimate scenes felt like a part of the story which was necessary for the plot to move forward. “It's the story that I wanted to be a part of, that I wanted to tell. And every part of me was committed to that," she said adding that she received enormous care from the crew.

Babygirl will be released in theaters worldwide on December 25.