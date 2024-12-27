Babygirl’s Director Halina Rejin Shares Her Take on the Age Gap Between Two Leads; READ

Babygirl definitely takes the cake as one of the steamiest films of the year. The movie, which also highlights the age difference between its two lead stars, Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, has been a hot topic across the internet. While audiences may have their own opinions regarding the age gap, the film’s director, Halina Reijn, has been clear about her perspective.

In an interview with W Magazine, Reijn was asked about her new film contributing to this year’s trend of movies—such as The Perfect Find, Lonely Planet, and The Idea of You—that also explore age differences in relationships.

The director remarked that it feels “odd” to watch movies where the male and female actors are of the same age, which she described as “insane.” She added that it should be entirely “normalized that the age gaps switch and that women have different relationships.”

She elaborated, saying, “We’re not trapped in a box anymore.” Reijn also commented, “We internalize the male gaze, we internalize patriarchy, and we need to free ourselves from it. It’s really hard.”

The filmmaker reportedly shared that her latest movie was created as a response to the erotic films popularized in the 1990s. She told the outlet that she wanted the intimate scenes in Babygirl to feel very “hot and steamy and fun” while remaining authentic.

Reijn explained, “Sexuality is stop-and-go. It’s never like a glamour scene from a Hollywood movie in the ’90s. That’s just not how it works.”

In the newly released venture, Romy (played by Nicole Kidman), a married and high-powered CEO of a tech company, finds herself entangled in a complicated affair with Samuel (played by Harris Dickinson), a young and ambitious intern who recently joins her company. The story explores themes of power, desire, and the consequences of crossing personal and professional boundaries.

