Downton Abbey 3 Set To Honor Maggie Smith’s Lasting Legacy in Emotional Tribute Following Her Passing

Downton Abbey 3 will include a heartfelt tribute to Dame Maggie Smith, as the recent loss of the actress has been devastating for Downton Abbey fans and cast. Smith passed away at 89 on Friday, September 27, 2024.

The legendary actress was hailed for her portrayal of the sassy Dowager Countess, having appeared in both the series and the movies, with her story concluding in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Downton Abbey 3 movie's executive producer, Gareth Neame, recently confirmed that the film will pay tribute not only to Smith's iconic character but also to the timeless actress herself. According to Neame, Smith's death adds emotional weight to the storyline.

Neame told TVLine, "The fact that Dame Maggie herself has now passed away since that time, I do think, has given a real added poignancy to a story that we would have planned anyway. The loss of the Dowager—it now feels far more significant that you see actors playing characters mourning the family matriarch."

He explained that the actors' performances of mourning the Dowager Countess are more realistic because they reflect their real-life grief over the loss of their peer. This tribute is expected to be a meaningful and heartfelt moment in the film.

Neame added, "But I also see actors mourning the matriarch of the show, and it feels more genuine and more meaningful."

Smith won several awards for her portrayal of the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey, including three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe. Neame described Smith's passing as the end of an era, pointing out that no one could ever compete with her unique talent.

He reassured fans that the cast and crew would show their deep respect for Smith in the next film, adding, "We will never see the like of Dame Maggie Smith ever again."

Outside of the series, Maggie Smith had a distinguished acting career, winning two Academy Awards for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and California Suite. She was also an Oscar nominee for three other projects: Travels With My Aunt, A Room With a View, and Gosford Park.

