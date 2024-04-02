Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean Is An NSYNC Fan; Reveals His Favorite Songs From The Band To Perform On Tour

It’s a great era for the Backstreet Army and NSYNC Fans!

Lately, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean has been jamming with members of his former rival band, NSYNC. After rocking matching pink hair with Lance Bass, McLean teamed up with another member of the band, Joey Fatone. The singers are again set to hit the road with their A Legendary Night tour and will sing each others’ songs!

AJ McLean’s favorite NSYNC songs to perform

One would imagine the Love Song Love singer picking fan-favorite songs like It’s Gonna Be Me or Tearin’ Up My Heart. Surprisingly, he picked some of the lesser-known songs, proving that he is a true fan!

In an interview with People’s Magazine, McLean revealed his favorite songs, “Well, now it's changed because we do Space Cowboy in the show, and that's become my new favorite," he said. He went on to reveal his favorite “raunchy” track from the band, "Digital Get Down was always my favorite. Just because it was adult, dirty, raunchy," said McLean.

Space Cowboy and Digital Get Down are from NSYNC's third and record-breaking album, No Strings Attached. The album instantly topped the Billboard charts and produced hit singles, including Bye Bye Bye, This I Promise and It’s Gonna Be Me.

The Backstreet Boys alum also loved some of the Ballads produced by NSYNC. But he is a massive fan of their latest single, Paradise, which was part of Justin Timberlake’s album Everything That I Thought It Was.

"But I'm a real big fan of the new song Paradise. I got to hear it a week before it premiered. The first thing I said to myself was, ‘Damn it. Why is this not a Backstreet Boys song?’ ” McLean recalled.

McLean calls Backstreet Boys and NSYNC's success a testament to the fans love

The I Want It That Way hitmaker was present at the iHeartRadio Awards on Monday with another NSYNC member—Lance Bass.

Talking to People’s Magazine, McLean reflected upon the nearly three-decade journeys of Backstreet Boys and NSYNC since their debut in 1995. “It’s a testament to the fans .. the music, and to each other, the brotherhood,” he said.

“We love what we do. We're a bunch of hams. We live to be on stage. So any chance we get to perform, be on tour, any of that, we're going to keep doing it until literally the wheels fall off. So we're coming up on 31 years together this month, and we're still standing and we're still going,” McLean added.

A Legendary Night Tour deets

Fatone from Nsync and Mclean from Backstreet Boys kicked off the first run of their show on March 15 in Temecula, California. The North American tour concluded in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 30.

However, due to high demand and pouring love from the fans, the pair added 20 more dates to the tour, which will restart in August 2024. “We added now 20 more dates. Half of those are sold out, and we're about to add more dates in August,” Mclean told People’s Magazine.

He also shared some of the tour madness, "It's 90 minutes of just organized chaos and fun. So if you haven't seen it, come see it, and you will not regret it,” the singer added.