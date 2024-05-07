After a significant gap, Ankit Gupta is all set to make his comeback on the television screens with his new Maati Se Bandhi Dor. The actor will be seen sharing the screen opposite Rutuja Bagwe and the show has already gone on floors. Meanwhile, Ankit sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and opened up about his upcoming show. The actor shared interesting details about his role in Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

During the conversation, the Bigg Boss 16 fame candidly shared having difficulty understanding the Marathi language but also elaborated on learning Maharashtrian culture.

Ankit Gupta talks about his character in Maati Se Bandhi Dor

Ankit Gupta, when questioned about his latest show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, described it as a show deeply connected to its roots, with unique relationship dynamics. He mentioned that his character, Rannvijay (also known as Rana), hails from a wealthy farming family and lives in a bustling city for his education. Ankit further explained that Rana's family dynamics are intricate, as he lacks a warm relationship with his father but finds inspiration in his mother.

Taking the conversation ahead, Ankit spilled beans on the Maati Se Bandhi Dor's basic premise. He explains how Rana falls in love with a city girl, but his mother has already found a village girl for him to get married to. Elaborating more on the plot, the Udaariyaan actor mentioned that Rana agrees to marry that village girl only because he respects his mother and feels so inspired by her.

Lastly, Ankit remarked that Maati Se Bandhi Dor revolves around how the dynamics between Rannvijay and his father change and how Rana falls in love with the girl. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 16 fame highlighted how the upcoming show is based on Maharashtrian culture.

Watch the full interview here:

Ankit Gupta reveals struggling with understanding the Marathi language

Before doing Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta starred in Undaariyaan, which underlined Punjabi culture and traditions. Discussing the cultural aspect of the Maati Se Bandhi Dor, the actor told us, "Jab yeh shooting maine shuru ki tab mujhe thoda bahut Marathi culture samajh mein aaya. Kya unke festivals hote hain. Kaise wo log sochte hain (When I started this shooting, I started to understand a little bit of Marathi culture. What are their festivals? How do they think?)."

Further, Ankit Gupta remarked that Bombay has now become a hub of mixed culture, and hence, the Marathi language feels different to him. The actor revealed how it is still a challenge for him to grasp the true meaning of the Marathi language being spoken in Kolhapur.

In another explanation, Gupta revealed that he told the makers he did not know Marathi and that he might not bring a particular dialect to his dialogues. The Junooniyatt actor remarked that he was relieved after knowing that he did not have to say Marathi dialogues.

About Maati Se Bandhi Dor

Starring Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe in the lead roles, Maati Se Bandhi Dor also features Imlie actor Gauravv Mukesh. According to reports, the latter will be seen portraying a negative character. The shooting for the show is going on in full swing. More details related to the drama are yet to surface!

For the unversed, Ankit Gupta has appeared in television shows such as Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt. He shot to popularity with his stint on Bigg Boss 16. On the show, he created headlines owing to his close bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

